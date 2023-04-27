Xi says dialogue is only viable way out of Ukraine crisis

Beijing, China | Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis and no one wins a nuclear war.

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. The two sides exchanged views on Sino-Ukrainian relations and the Ukrainian crisis.

China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis, he said.

Xi pointed out that the bilateral relationship has gone through 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership, which has boosted the respective development and revitalization of the two countries.

Xi said he appreciated President Zelensky’s repeated emphasis on developing Sino-Ukrainian relations and cooperation with China, and thanked Ukraine for its extensive assistance in evacuating Chinese citizens there. last year.

Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi said, is the political foundation of bilateral relations.

He called on the two sides to focus on the future, continue to view and plan bilateral relations with a long-term perspective, and continue the tradition of mutual respect and sincere treatment of each other, so as to propel the development of China. -Strategic partnership with Ukraine.

China’s willingness to develop ties with Ukraine is consistent and clear, Xi said, adding that no matter how the international situation develops, China is willing to work with the country to push forward cooperation. mutually beneficial between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that the Ukrainian crisis is evolving in a complex way with major impacts on the international landscape.

On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace, and its main position is to facilitate peace talks, he said.

Xi noted his proposals of four points on what should be done, four things the international community should do together and three observations, saying that on this basis, China has released its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

China did not create the Ukraine crisis nor is it a party to the crisis, Xi said, adding that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China does not would not sit idly by and add fuel to the fire, much less exploit the situation for his own benefit.

Everything China does is honest, the Chinese president said.

On the nuclear issue, all parties concerned must remain calm and exercise restraint, act genuinely in the interest of their own future and that of humanity, and jointly manage the crisis, he said, adding that with rational thinking and voices being heard, it is important to seize the opportunity and create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

It is hoped that all parties will give serious thought to the Ukraine crisis and jointly explore ways to bring lasting peace and security to Europe through dialogue, Xi said.

China will continue to facilitate peace talks and make efforts for an early ceasefire and restoration of peace, he added.

China has sent several batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to provide aid to the best of its ability, Xi said.

For his part, Zelensky congratulated President Xi on his re-election, praised China for its remarkable achievements, and expressed his belief that under President Xi’s leadership, China will successfully meet various challenges and keep going. forward.

China upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in international affairs and has significant influence in the international arena, Zelensky said, adding that the Ukrainian side is committed to the one-China policy and hopes to make advancing comprehensive cooperation with China, opening a new chapter in Ukraine-China relations, and jointly safeguarding world peace and stability.

Zelensky shared his views on the current state of the Ukrainian crisis, thanked China for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and hailed China’s important role in restoring peace and seeking peace. diplomatic solution to the crisis.