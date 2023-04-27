Turkish citizens abroad start voting in national elections





BERLIN– Some 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad began voting on Thursday in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue to rule Turkey after two decades in power. Polling abroad began amid concerns over Erdogan’s health after he was forced to cancel campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the 69-year-old leader was due to attend a ceremony via video link on Thursday to mark the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. Turkey’s health minister said Erdogan’s condition was improving. I was with him this morning. His health is fine, said Fahrettin Koca, a doctor by training, on Thursday. “The effect of his gastrointestinal infection has diminished. He will continue with his program. The largest contingents of foreign voters include 400,000 Turks in France and 1.5 million in Germany who can vote in Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections until May 9. Voting in Türkiye itself does not take place until May 14. The latest opinion polls in Turkey have shown a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, the leader of the centre-left opposition party Kemal Kilicdaroglu, which is backed by the all-party National Alliance. Erdogan served as Turkey’s prime minister from March 2003 to August 2014 and has served as president since. He has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian rule and his handling of the economy and runaway inflation in recent years, as well as the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey in February. In Berlin, voter Fatma, who declined to give her last name, said she supported the current president. Erdogan is strong. We are behind him, she said. His comments were echoed by Ozlem Dinc, 39, in Paris, who expressed his full support for Erdogan. We hope from the bottom of our hearts that he will return to power and take over the whole world, she said. Others have criticized the longtime president and the changes he has made to Turkey’s political system. We have to change the president first, then the system,” said voter Sema Jude in Paris. “The presidential system in Turkey is not democratic and it is like a dictatorship. Cinar Negatir agreed, but for other reasons. Yes for a change of president, because the economy is at 0%,” he said. “That is why we are voting to change the president. Up to 300 people lined up outside the Turkish Consulate General in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt waiting to vote. The atmosphere was calm with supporters of the president and the opposition discussing their views online. If no candidate wins and a presidential run-off is needed on May 28, the overseas ballot will take place May 20-24. ____ Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Kerstin Sopke in Berlin and Nicolas Garriga in Paris contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/turkish-citizens-abroad-begin-voting-national-election-98898008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos