Mallikarjun Kharge compares PM Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous snake’, BJP responds | India News

New Delhi: Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “venomous” snake, drawing anger from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing a public meeting in the polls-linked Gadag district of Karnataka, Kharge said “Modi is like a poisonous snake.”

“Make no mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, ‘No, it’s not poisonous. Let’s lick it and find out.’ Don’t go and lick it. If you lick it, you will die,” Mallikarjun Kharge told the rally.

#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a ‘venomous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead…: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9

The Congress leader, however, later told reporters that he only said the BJP was like a snake and the party’s ideology was like poison.

“If you support this ideology and you lick it (try) death is certain… I have not spoken against him (Modi) because I have already said that I never make personal comments”, did he declare.

It was not aimed at PM Modi, what I meant is that BJP ideology is “like a snake”. I never said this personally for Prime Minister Modi, what I said is that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it your death is certain: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies its precedent https://t.co/qBO2S0TSz5 pic.twitter.com/d32oN97zCe

Kharge also took to his official Twitter account and said his statement was not for Prime Minister Modi or anyone else.

“The BJP ideology is divisive, disharmonious, full of hatred and prejudice against the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and wickedness. My statement was neither for Prime Minister Modi nor for any other person but for the ideology he represents,” he said. in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He added that his fight with Prime Minister Modi is not a personal fight but an ideological battle.

“It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings and if, knowingly or unknowingly, anyone’s feelings were hurt, that was never my intention, nor the conduct of my long political life” , said the leader of Congress.

Kharge also said that for five decades he had always opposed the divisive ideology of the BJP and the RSS and their leaders.

“My political fight will always be against their politics,” he wrote.

BJP slams Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing PM Modi to a ‘venomous’ snake

Several BJP leaders attacked Mallikarjun Kharge and condemned his remarks. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “hate comes out” and demanded an apology from the Speaker of Congress.

She also dismissed Kharge’s clarification that he was comparing BJP ideology and not Modi, saying he was trying to ‘step back’.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Congress speaker used such words to “appease his political masters”.

#SHOW | Bengaluru: ‘Kharge ji used such words to appease his political masters…’: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his comment on PM Modi .#KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/23I0M5L5DO

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, the head of the BJP’s IT department, Amit Malviya, said the Congress continued to “collapse to new depths”.

“Now Congress Speaker Kharge is calling Prime Minister Modi a ‘venomous snake’? What started with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’, and we know how it ended, Congress continues to dive to new depths and knows it,” he said in a tweet.

Now Congress Speaker Kharge is calling PM Modi a poisonous snake What began with Sonia Gandhis maut ka saudagar, and we know how it ended, Congress continues to plunge to new depths. Desperation shows that Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it. pic.twitter.com/75FECizSOW

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of engaging in “revdi culture” in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and said their election guarantees still stand.

“Congress means corruption guarantee, nepotism guarantee,” he said while addressing tens of thousands of BJP workers via virtual mode ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

He added that the big old party has reached a stage where it cannot give real guarantees.

Alleging that Congress showed no interest in rooting out corruption as they were the “biggest source of corruption”, Prime Minister Modi said, after 2014 the fight against corruption accelerated.