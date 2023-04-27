UK report urges government to investigate extremist activities of pro-Khalistan elements | Latest India News

The British government should investigate extremist activity within the country’s Sikh community in the context of pro-Khalistan elements inciting violence and intimidation, an independent study commissioned by British authorities has recommended. The report was prepared by Colin Bloom, an independent religious engagement consultant. (File photo)

The recommendation is part of a landmark review of official engagement with different faiths which was commissioned by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019.

The report by Colin Bloom, an independent religious engagement adviser, was released by the UK government on Wednesday and suggests how authorities can tackle the activities of religious extremists.

A small, extremely vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists promote an ethno-nationalist agenda, and some extremists are known to support and incite violence and intimidation in their ambition to establish an independent state called Khalistan. , says the report.

The subversive, sectarian and discriminatory activities of these elements do not reflect the true nature of the majority of British Sikhs, and the extremist fringe ideology within the pro-Khalistan movement has led to division within British Sikh communities.

In this context, the report says the UK government should clearly define and investigate extremist activity and identify where it exists within the Sikh community, taking steps to develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive Sikh extremist activity. and sectarian.

The UK government should also ensure that unacceptable and extremist behavior is not inadvertently legitimized by government or parliamentary commitment, and this should include reconsidering previous decisions regarding the activity and legality of certain groups.

The intimidating and subversive methods of some Sikh groups are seen by most Sikhs as alien to the core tenets of their faith, and those interviewed warned that while the UK government fails to single out extremist agendas of power, control and subversion of traditional Sikh communities, it says the UK is turning a blind eye to religious extremism.

The report also says there are reasons to suspect overlapping membership between some Sikh groups operating in the UK and outlawed groups. He recommended that parliamentary authorities take action to ensure that parliament does not unwittingly host organizations and individuals who have been linked to acts of intimidation and harassment…and subversive behaviour.

The findings come at a time when New Delhi has been flagging the activities of Britain-based pro-Khalistan elements to London, particularly after violent protests outside the Indian High Commission following the launch of a crackdown in Punjab against the radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers.

The Indian side was angered when a protester pulled down the national flag outside the Indian mission last month and summoned the British deputy high commissioner to lodge a protest.

India has also reduced security outside the British High Commission and envoys’ residence in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue in a phone conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on April 13 and called for strong action against anti-India elements in the UK.

The Indian side has also been angered by the efforts of groups such as the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) to hold a so-called referendum on Khalistan in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

More than 21,000 people responded to Bloom’s public consultation, which made 22 recommendations to the government, including ways to tackle the activities of Islamists and extremists of the Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist faiths.

In the section on pro-Khalistan subversion, the report notes that the borders of the so-called Khalistan are largely shared with specific parts of the Indian state of Punjab, but do not include the part of Punjab in Pakistan.

It is not entirely clear whether the motivation of these extremists is based on faith or not. A critic of pro-Khalistan activists within the Sikh community claimed they were hijacking the Sikh faith for their own nationalist ends, according to the report.

While defending the right of every individual to demonstrate both in the UK and abroad, the report says the promotion of pro-Khalistan ideas need not be subversive as there are democratic avenues of political persuasion that do not do not involve manipulative threats or intimidation.

While pro-Khalistan extremists represent a tiny minority, they attract disproportionate attention and stoke feelings of division within Sikh communities.

Bloom also said that some of these groups have sought to artificially inflate their influence and legitimize questionable positions or tactics by using the Sikh label to lobby political bodies.

The report further states: Circumventing the democratic order, some groups compete for power by posing as human rights activists, presenting a false appearance of legitimacy. This subversive way of working has also been seen in Canada, and the UK government should have a fuller understanding of the tactics and methods some Sikh activists employ to distract public attention from their subversive agenda, he added. .

The report, which looked at engagement with the faith in a range of public institutions such as the civil service, the armed forces, schools and even prisons, said the UK government should do more to strengthen the distinguish between extremist Islamism and Islam and crack down on white supremacy. and neo-Nazi terrorists.

The British government should also be much more aware of the very small but growing phenomenon of extreme Hindu nationalism and Buddhist nationalism.