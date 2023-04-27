“I moved to Canada because of Donald Trump”





I was one of millions glued to the television screen when Donald Trump returned to his hometown and mine, New York, for his first arraignment on a slew of criminal charges. Thirty-four, to be exact.

For many of us working and living in this city, we have heard for decades about its dodgy business dealings. And as someone who previously published a real estate magazine there, I was aware of the complaints from many small business owners about the behavior of Trump’s development corporation.

But that Tuesday, the big-screen TV I was watching was not located in New York, or any other city, state, or city in the United States, for that matter. It hung on the wall of my new Canadian home.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged ‘silent’ payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., April 4, 2023. Lori Sokol (inset) is executive director and editor of Women’s eNews. She left the United States for Canada after Trump was elected. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Many people talked about it, dreamed about it, even threatened it, but very few actually did it. And I had already been one of them. In the year 2000, and then again in 2004, while living in a northern New Jersey suburb on a street named, among all things, Yellow Brick Road, my thoughts joined those of the wide-eyed Dorothy Gale of Kansas, who dreamed of running away. in a land far away in The Wizard of Oz.

So it’s perhaps no coincidence that the message behind the iconic “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” is interpreted by many as a symbol for keeping one’s sense of purpose and integrity through thought. logic: yellow is a color that symbolizes intelligence and creativity; the brick represents something solid and reliable.

But while Dorothy longed to escape her mundane family farm for excitement and adventure, I longed to escape a country that was then ruled by a controversial new president, George W. Bush, who had won elections (two once) but could not win the popular vote once.

In fact, I was further concerned that he exhibited many of the qualities displayed by the three unlikely characters who joined Dorothy on her journey: No Heart, No Brain, and No Courage. Soon America would suffer the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history.

On September 11, 2001, only eight months into the Bush presidency, and only 20 miles from my home, the World Trade Center towers collapsed into piles of burning metal, dust and ash, leaving thousands of dead people among its fallen debris.

However, I could not find the determination, the courage and the means to cross the borders. Too many family members and friends to leave behind. Too many details to sort out. Too many fears of the unknown stand in my way. Further, where would I go?

Those who supported me often mentioned Canada. It was only a six-hour drive from where I lived, and Canadians have a reputation for being kind, compassionate, and convinced of the truth.

Really, though: Canada? Where much of the country is frozen under a thick bed of snow and ice for most of winter, a season that often brings snowfall from October through April, and sometimes even into May? I realize the tri-state area isn’t the hottest, but so much snow? NO!

But the results of a more recent election night forced me to overcome my fears. On November 8, 2016, as I stood under the world’s largest glass ceiling at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, anticipating, along with thousands of others, the arrival of America’s first female president to figuratively break this historically impenetrable ceiling, the ominous screens hovering above ultimately revealed a very different outcome.

Instead of a ceiling breaking, we watched an escalator descend, falling in disbelief alongside it. Once again, we had a new president who was not elected by the majority of voters in our country. But this time there was a deeper sense of impending doom, as expressed by the elderly woman standing just to my right who immediately whispered to me, “I’m Jewish, I guess I’m now going to have to get myself a weapon!”

I gasped.

I was already suspicious of Trump on anti-Semitism (i.e. he didn’t initially denounce former KKK leader David Duke), but he was also known for his anti-women remarks ( i.e. Access Hollywood’s “Grab ‘Em By The Pussy” tape) and anti-LGBTQ comments (i.e. supporting as “very strong” North Carolina’s decision to require trans people to use toilets that match the gender on their birth certificate).

I am not only Jewish, but also female and gay. “Three strikes against me,” I thought. But there was yet another reason, a deeper reason, that compelled me to leave this time, despite any remaining challenges or fears.

My father.

Lori Sokol (pictured) talks about leaving New York after Donald Trump’s election. She opted for Canada. Getty Images

My father was a man steeped in hyper-masculine bravado. A strongman, “macho” man, he was compared by many who knew him to Jack LaLanne, the American fitness, exercise and motivational speaker often referred to as the “First Fitness Superhero” of the 1960s and 70s. .

My dad was also called Jack and was often referred to as a “hero” and a “legend” by friends and neighbors. He was admired for his ability to run and finish marathons until he was 65, but our family superhero was also crippled by the most mundane things – not wanting or being able to drive a car, dial a rotary phone correctly or use a paper clip correctly. .

These shortcomings, which mostly reflected basic abilities, kept him on guard and scared. His fear of exposure and humiliation drove him to control his loved ones by violently abusing and putting us down, all to help reduce his inner feelings of insecurity and shame. I had promised myself, after leaving his house decades earlier at the age of 21, that I would never again be controlled by someone like him.

But now the country would be controlled by Trump who, like my father, behaved like a narcissist, continually seeking to insult, irritate, annoy, slander, attack and spread rumors about his targeted individuals.

Cloaked in bravado designed to deceive and deflect, every time Trump publicly displayed similar behaviors, whether it was ridiculing people with disabilities or insulting women for their looks, it sent shivers down my spine. Calling those he didn’t like “rigid” or “animal”, and those who saw through his bravado “low lives”, were exactly the same descriptors my father often used.

Moreover, when my father felt threatened by anything that could reveal his inabilities, his anxieties, his fears, he reacted by denying their existence, a bit like Trump, who called the Democratic criticism of his handling of the pandemic of ‘their new hoax’ – terrified of the global health emergency ruining his re-election bid.

Yet many of my family, friends and neighbors, upon learning of my intentions to flee, responded “you’re just scared”, “you’re crazy”, “you’re overreacting”.

But I persevered. Maybe they were also scared, like me. Maybe there were too many obstacles in the way, as I had thought. Perhaps they never lived under the relentless control of a narcissist, as I had.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests via video link at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Spring Kickoff April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two years later, after submitting what seemed like an endless list of requirements including birth certificates, marriage certificates, divorce certificates, travel records, medical records and criminal background checks, I got permanent residency in Canada.

I’ve lived here for nearly three years now and have withstood three winters, which certainly lives up to their reputation. But even on the worst winter days, when it was too cold to even step outside, the chill that once ran through my spine was gone.

Also, as I write these words in mid-April, I am doing so in a beer garden in 70 degrees – 21 degrees Celsius – so you never know! Eh ?

And today, although Trump is no longer president, his grip on the Republican Party remains as he steadily increases his attacks on the rights of women, people of color, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities.

So, today, my American friends ask me rather: “How did you do it?” eager to replicate my actions so that they too can find safety and refuge elsewhere.

But I’m not here to gloat or say “I told you so”. My story is simple and shows how anyone can overcome their fears, despite the obstacles they encounter along the way.

Yes, you, like me, “always had the power”.

Lori Sokol, PhD, is an award-winning author currently writing her memoir.

