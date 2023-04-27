Meeting between President Jokowi and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri

Jakarta-Still in the spirit of Eid, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Jokowi paid a friendly visit to the residence of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, in Jakarta on Thursday ( 04/27/2023).

President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana arrived around 09:45 WIB and were greeted in person by the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri and the Secretary General (Secretary General) of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto. After that, the President and Mrs. Iriana along with Megawati Soekarnoputri went straight to the meeting room.

Hasto Kristiyanto, in his statement after the meeting, said that during the meeting, President Jokowi and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia extended Eid greetings to each other.

In a very intimate forum filled with an atmosphere of kinship, the two leaders conveyed Eid al-Fitr, halal-bihalal greetings, apologizing both physically and mentally, Hasto explained.

Moreover, Hasto felt that this activity was a very good tradition and could reflect the spirit of brotherhood.

“It’s a very good tradition, which reflects how Indonesia was built with a very particular culture, a culture that builds friendship, and how with this halal-halal a true spirit of brotherhood is built, forgiving each other each other,” he said.

Hasto also said the joyous atmosphere was increasingly visible at the end of the meeting when the two leaders spoke and also discussed President Jokowi’s grandson.

Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri also spoke about President Jokowi’s grandson, Mas Jan Ethes, who always talked about Bung Karno, she said. (Whether)