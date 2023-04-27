A public online grievance system that Modi launched 20 years ago





New Delhi: April 27, 2023 marks the completion of 20 years of the SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application Of Technology) program. The SWAGAT portal, launched by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, was the first initiative of its kind to resolve peoples’ grievances by making optimal use of technology. Today, PM Modi will also deliver a virtual speech on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of SWAGAT yojana, in the presence of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and also interact with some beneficiaries of the program. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reconnects with former Gamechanger Initiative candidates, we take a look at how the initiative came to be. SWAGAT, an original idea by Narendra Modi Narendra Modi, known for having a fondness for gadgets and technology, envisioned the importance of the internet and established a face-to-face public grievance redress mechanism where he would interact directly with citizens and help solve their problems on the spot. The program was launched in April 2003, when Narendra Modi was CM of Gujarat. 20 years ago in 2003, @Narendra Modi spear #SWAGATthe 1st e-governance project to respond to citizens’ grievances online. Every 4 Thursdays, CM Modi resolved online petitions via video conference with Taluka officials at state levels. pic.twitter.com/CAhBFxsrhL Modi Archive (@modiarchive) April 27, 2023 Under SWAGAT Yojana, the Chief Minister met with the citizens from 3pm every Thursday, who presented their grievances and complaints and his solution was provided either on the spot or on time. As the meetings were conducted face-to-face via tech support, it instilled confidence in people’s minds and hearts. Due to the success of the program, Taluka SWAGAT and District SWAGAT were also introduced in 2008 to address the concerns of people in remote locations. Success rate According to a news outlet, the SWAGAT portal has been very successful in responding to people’s grievances and resolving them in a timely manner. Gujarat’s online public grievance system has earned a good reputation as it is said to have received over 5.5 lakh inquiries so far and over 99% of them have been resolved, the portal reported.

