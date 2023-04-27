After Yuvam, BJP expects PM Modi to attend mega women’s gathering in Kerala





Kochi: The overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ two-day visit to Kerala has encouraged BJP state unity to dream big. With the massive turnout seen at the Yuvam youth conclave held in Kochi on the first day of Modis’ visit, the party now wants to repeat such an event for women with the prime minister. The BJP had already planned a women’s meeting in Thrissur to be attended by a prominent female minister from the Modi cabinet. However, the shape and scale of the program could now change, party insiders told Onmanorama. A BJP leader who has been actively involved in organizing the PMs Kerala programs has said that Modi himself may turn up at the women’s gathering to be held later this year. The event, which was to be attended by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, was scheduled for this month. However, it was postponed indefinitely after the Prime Ministers’ Program came in between. BJP leader Onmanorama said the prime minister had shown some interest in attending the women’s gathering as he was impressed with the youth’s participation in the Yuvam event. Another BJP head of state confirmed the development, and he said the state unit would certainly push for the participation of prime ministers in the event. The parties aim to bring beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme and Kudumbashree self-help groups together for the event. The ruling CPM in Kerala enjoys strong influence among Kudumbashree workers. The leaders on different occasions told Onmanorama that the Yuvam event was organized as part of the BJP’s strategy to woo apolitical youth. There is a general tendency among young people to be reluctant to participate in day-to-day politics. At the same time, some studies we conducted have proven that a good number of young people look up to Modi. They may not be ready to engage in BJP or Yuva Morcha activities at the moment, but we wanted to mobilize them. People between the ages of 17 and 35 were selected for the event. A 17-year-old student would vote for the first time in the general election of 2024. We want them to support the BJP. Likewise, with the meeting of women, we will try to enter the ecosystem of Kudumbashree, said one of the leaders. The party plans to bring together a lakh of women for the event. Another event with former military personnel is also planned. It will take place in Kozhikode and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be the main guest. Then there are plans for an event with scheduled castes/tribes and other backward communities. All events are planned with the aim of expanding the mass base of the BJP in the state.

