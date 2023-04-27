Pakistan lawmakers back PM’s vote of confidence in parliament





ISLAMABAD (AP) Lawmakers from Pakistan’s ruling party overwhelmingly backed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government in a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday, a show of hands meant to quell speculation that he was losing his position. support in the midst of a major economic crisis.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is struggling to avoid a default and is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund on reviving a $6 billion bailout signed in 2019 by Sharifs’ predecessor, then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In recent weeks, the Sharifs government has cut grants and raised taxes to comply with bailout conditions and secure the release of a $1.2 billion tranche that has been part of the deal stalled since December. These measures, however, led to increases in the price of food, gas and electricity.

Weekly inflation jumped this month to a record 47%, raising fears of mass protests. Sharif says he inherited a bad economy from Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence last April.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, claimed his ouster was illegal and that Sharif and Washington’s plot against him was alleged by the United States and Sharif. Khan has also led mass protests against Sharif’s government, demanding snap elections.

Lawmakers from Sharifs’ ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and their allies backed his government on Thursday with 180 votes in favor in the 342-seat National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Nobody voted against Sharif.

Most MPs from Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party resigned from parliament last year. Of Khan’s 30 lawmakers still in parliament, seven voted in favor of Sharif on Thursday. The other deputies were absent or abstained from voting.

Sharif, in a televised address to lawmakers after the vote, said no one would be allowed to undermine the authority of parliament.

The prime minister and his allies also criticized Khan’s decision to dissolve two provincial assemblies in January, in eastern Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party was in power.

Representatives of Khan’s party and government officials held talks for the first time in the capital, Islamabad, on Thursday on how to break the deadlock over holding new elections in the two provinces.

Sharif accused Khan of only wanting to stir up violence and discontent at a time when Pakistan is facing one of its worst economic crises. Sharif is also struggling with reconstruction work after last year’s devastating floods that killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damage.

