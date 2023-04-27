Jokowi and Iriana Halalbihalal at Megawati Residence, Family and Brotherhood





Jakarta, Gesuri.id – An atmosphere of kinship and brotherhood accompanied the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo with First Lady Joko Widodo who visited the residence of the fifth Indonesian President who is also the President of PDI Perjuangan Prof.Dr. (HC) Megawati Soekarnoputri at Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday (4/27). Tray:PDI Perjuangan welcomes PPP support for Ganjar Pranowo and will meet soon Jokowi and Iriana’s visit was a friendly and halal visit amidst the atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriyah. Megawati was already waiting for Jokowi and Iriana outside her residence. In front of the terrace, Megawati was accompanied by the general secretary of the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto. The car that brought the president and the first lady to the yard, Jokowi came down and immediately greeted Megawati. Afterwards, First Lady Iriana hugged and kissed Megawati on the cheek. Jokowi and Iriana continued to greet Hasto. After that, Megawati invited Jokowi and Iriana into the living room to talk. “Ms. Megawati received the presence of Mr. President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana amidst the Eid atmosphere, having halal-bi-halal at Ms. Mega’s residence today,” Hasto said. . Hasto said the halalbihalal tradition is a commemoration of Idul Fitri which is very unique in Indonesia. From its history, halal bihalal is an effort initiated by the Proclaimer and First President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Soekarno along with Rais Syuriah of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board KH Abdul Wahab in 1948. Halal bihalal was an effort to strengthen unity and fraternity. This enthusiasm was very visible and felt during the meeting between Megawati and Jokowi-Iriana. Forgive each other, stay in touch with each other, and build a spirit of brotherhood. A good role model for all humanity in general and the people of Indonesia in particular, Hasto said. Of course, this beautiful atmosphere was also influenced by the national political momentum that occurred after the decision of the PDI Perjuangan to nominate Ganjar Pranowo as a candidate for the presidency. Hasto explained that Megawati and Jokowi seemed very accustomed to discussing the latest political dynamics after Ganjar’s candidacy was announced. Tray:Hasto: Party officers fight for the interests of the people, the nation and the state above all So even if the atmosphere was at Eid, the two leaders were in an intimate atmosphere, also talking about the political dynamics after the determination of the presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Everyone looks happy, Hasto said. Hasto added that the meeting lasted an hour. After the meeting, Megawati accompanied by Hasto released Jokowi and Iriana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gesuri.id/internal/jokowi-iriana-halalbihalal-ke-kediaman-megawati-kekeluargaan-persaudaraan-b2hOvZCTR The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos