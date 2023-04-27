Xi Jinping and Zelensky speak for the first time since the Russian invasion, China will send an official to Ukraine – Mothership.SG

On April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first conversation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to AFP.

In a tweet from Zelensky the same day, he said he had a long and meaningful phone call with Xi.

The telephone conversation, as well as the appointment of the Ambassador of Ukraine to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of [their] bilateral relations, wrote the Ukrainian President.

Pavel Ryabikin, a former cabinet minister, has been named Ukraine’s new ambassador to Beijing, according to a decree cited by Reuters.

The call

Zelensky had repeatedly expressed interest in speaking with the Chinese president, CNN reported.

During the call, Xi said dialogue and negotiations were the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis and that a nuclear war cannot be won by anyone, according to Chinese state media. Xinhua.

China will also send its Chinese government special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to hold in-depth talks on the political resolution of the war, Xi told Zelensky.

The representative, Li Hui, previously served as China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, according to CNN.

In a statement of the appeal issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on April 26, Xi stressed that China always stands on the side of peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war and will maintain its key position of [facilitating] speak for peace.

The Chinese president stressed that mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of their bilateral relations and that China will continue to work with Ukraine no matter how the situation develops. international situation, Xinhua reported.

The reference to territorial integrity may be significant, as Russia forcibly annexed parts of eastern Ukraine in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.

Notably, Xi also avoided using the word “war” to describe the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, instead referring to it as the “Ukrainian crisis”, as pointed out by The Guardian.

Attempt to resolve conflict

The phone call lasted an hour and represented a notable effort in the attempt to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war, AFP reported.

Zelensky later said Facebook post This “[no] we want peace more than the Ukrainian people”.

He called for the restoration of his country’s territorial integrity within the 1991 borders and noted that “there can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromise”.

The White House also welcomed the call, with its spokesman John Kirby calling it a good thing, but wondered if there would be any kind of meaningful movement for peace, or a plan or proposal by the next, according to Reuters.

The Xi-Zelensky conversation also comes months after China called for a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks in a document in 12 points published in February 2023.

Russian-Chinese relations

Russia and China pledged to maintain their boundless partnership just weeks before the former invaded Ukraine.

After the outbreak of war, China adopted a neutral stance, refuse to condemn Russia or describing its aggression against Ukraine as an “invasion”.

On the other hand, he continued to mention the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and so far he does not appear to have supplied arms to Russia.

The phone call follows Xi’s visit to Russia in March 2023, during which he and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their agreement on various issues, such as their shared view of the United States as a threat, according to a previous report from CNN.

It also comes after comments by China’s envoy to France, Lu Shaye, angered various European states as he questioned the status of former Soviet countries including Ukraine.

China later backtracked on Lus’ comments, reiterating that they respect the sovereign status of post-Soviet countries and saying these were his personal views, Reuters reported.

Not ready for peace?

The Ukrainian-Russian war is in its 14th month and there have been signs of Ukraine’s plans to launch a spring counteroffensive, according to the Associated Press (AP).

In addition to the movement of Ukrainian troops east of the Dnieper River, the country’s Western allies recently sent it more sophisticated weaponssuch as US-made Patriot guided missile systems, leading to speculation of an upcoming counteroffensive.

The heaviest fighting took place in the town of Bakhmut, where the two sides had been in a stalemate for more than eight months.

Earlier, after meeting Xi in March, Putin told a press conference that Russia sees the Chinese peace plan as a basis for settling the conflict in Ukraine, but said the West and Kiev do not were not ready, according to the BBC.

In response to the phone call between Xi and Zelensky, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it noted the willingness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process, The Guardian reported.

