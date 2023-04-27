President Joko Widodo and his family almost eat fruit containing formaldehyde





Beritasenator.com. When President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family vacationed in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. It was reported that he almost ate fruit containing formaldehyde in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. Also read: NATO assesses delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine The incident happened while the Head of State was taking his family on vacation last Saturday (22/4/2023), until Tuesday (25/4/2023). In the midst of this vacation, reports surfaced that Jokowi almost ate fruit-like foods containing formaldehyde. The food was obtained from one of the places to eat in Labuan Bajo. It was the Food and Drug Supervisory Office (POM) team that tested the food samples and found the ingredients. Also Read: Happy 9th Birthday FORWAN Indonesia West Manggarai POM workshop chief Andirusmin Nuryadin explained that Jokowi and her family did not eat the food because the officers separated her. Andirusmin stressed that all food consumed by the Head of State and his entourage in Labuan Bajo was safe and did not contain dangerous ingredients. “It was found three hours before Mr. President’s meal, so the formalin-containing material was separated.” Also read: Ukraine receives Patriot missiles from Germany “Only one sample contained formalin, apart from that everything was safe until Mr. (Jokowi) returned”, he explained on Wednesday (04/26/2023). Regarding where to eat and the type of material that contains formaldehyde, Atelier POM always keeps the secret. Andirusmin said there is a standard operating procedure (SOP) for serving food to the president to avoid hazardous materials. Fruit illustration. (freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

