Turks living abroad begin voting as ailing Erdogan is forced out of election campaign

Some 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad began voting on Thursday in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue to rule Turkey after two decades in power.

Polling abroad began amid concerns over Erdogan’s health after he was forced to cancel campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the 69-year-old leader attended a ceremony via video link on Thursday to mark the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, after a two-day absence.

Looking pale and carrying bags under his eyes, Erdogan was shown sitting behind his desk during a virtual ceremony unveiling the Russian-built nuclear power plant. He appeared alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey’s health minister said Erdogan’s condition was improving.

I was with him this morning. His health is fine, said Fahrettin Koca, a doctor by training, on Thursday. “The effect of his gastrointestinal infection has diminished. He will continue his program.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms

Erdogan has kept a low profile since falling ill during a live TV interview on Tuesday night.

He had campaigned tirelessly to claim one of his victories from behind in the May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections.

But he looked pale during the interview, then cut him off in the middle of a question 10 minutes into the show.

The camera shook and the screen blacked out before switching to a commercial break. A voice could be heard saying “Oh wow” in the background as someone coughed repeatedly.

During an interview granted to the lke TV channel, #Turkish President #Erdogan suddenly fell ill, he began to faint. The interview was interrupted, the camera showed the editor of lke TV, Hassan Ozturk, who tried to get up from his chair with the words “Advertisement!”. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/72VohQ7uUQ — Karina Karapetyan (@KarinaKarapety8) April 26, 2023

Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later and apologized for falling ill.

He said he developed a “stomach flu” while hopping between five cities for campaign rallies and public project launches on Monday and Tuesday.

Health scares have upended Erdogan’s travel schedule and complicated his path to a third decade of rule.

The latest opinion polls in Turkey have shown a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, the leader of the centre-left opposition party Kemal Kilicdaroglu, which is backed by the all-party National Alliance.

Erdogan served as Turkey’s prime minister from March 2003 to August 2014 and has served as president since. He has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian rule and his handling of the economy and runaway inflation in recent years, as well as the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey in February.

Among foreign voters, the largest contingents include 400,000 Turks in France and 1.5 million in Germany who can vote in Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections until May 9. Voting in Türkiye does not take place until May 14.

In Berlin, voter Fatma, who declined to give her last name, said she supported the current president.

Erdogan is strong. We are behind him, she said.

Turkish citizens living in Germany arrive at a polling station at the Turkish consulate to vote for the election of the Turkish parliament and president in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

His comments were echoed by Ozlem Dinc, 39, in Paris, who expressed his full support for Erdogan. We hope from the bottom of our hearts that he will return to power and take over the whole world, she said.

Others have criticized the longtime president and the changes he has made to Turkey’s political system.

We have to change the president first, then the system,” said voter Sema Jude in Paris. “The presidential system in Turkey is not democratic and it is like a dictatorship.

Cinar Negatir agreed, but for other reasons. Yes for a change of president, because the economy is at 0%,” he said. “That’s why we’re voting to change the president.

Up to 300 people lined up outside the Turkish Consulate General in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt waiting to vote. The atmosphere was calm with supporters of the president and the opposition discussing their views online.

If no candidate wins and a presidential run-off is needed on May 28, the overseas ballot will take place May 20-24.