Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif secures vote of confidence in National Assembly





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif secures vote of confidence in National Assembly

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won the National Assembly’s vote of confidence on Thursday with 18 votes in his favour.

President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced after Thursday’s vote that the prime minister had garnered 180 votes expressing confidence in his leadership of the 342-member National Assembly.

“One hundred and eighty (180) members rose in favor of the resolution, which was adopted. Therefore, Shehbaz Sharif has secured the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and enjoys the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” President Raja Pervaiz announced. Ashraf.

Pakistan’s National Assembly “rests its full confidence in the leadership” of Prime Minister Sharif, according to Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who introduced the resolution in the lower house.

In a subsequent speech to the House, Prime Minister Sharif thanked lawmakers for their support.

The vote of confidence came amid the country’s complex security situation and dire economic situation.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province where his party ruled until recently.

On January 14 and 18, Imran Khan’s party dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to persuade the Islamabad-based ruling coalition to call early national elections.

Following the cash-strapped government’s refusal to approve funding to cover expenses in the face of the country’s economic crisis, parliament and the judiciary also clashed over the organization of elections in the two provinces.

While Imran Khan’s party is determined to push for elections in the provincial legislatures, the government maintains its position on simultaneous elections across the country.

The five-year term of the National Assembly will end in August this year. According to the constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house.

