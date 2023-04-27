BBC chairman braces for potentially damning report on his appointment | Richard Sharp





A potentially damning report into how Richard Sharp was recommended for BBC chairman by Boris Johnson is set to be released on Friday morning. Sources say the report, written by attorney Adam Heppinstall KC, could prove uncomfortable for Sharp to read. The former Conservative Party donor was appointed in 2021, and it later emerged he did not reveal when applying that he helped an acquaintance seeking to offer a secret $800 personal loan guarantee 000 to Johnson. MPs criticized Sharp for significant errors of judgment in failing to declare the potential conflict of interest, and the Public Appointments Commissioner launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his obtaining the post. Sources told the Guardian last week that the report is expected to be very uncomfortable for Sharp, potentially casting doubt on his future as BBC chairman. However, details remain limited. By protocol for such reports, in which individuals are likely to have been criticized, those involved such as Sharp will have been shown the finished document in advance, but with otherwise very restricted circulation. In February, Sharp faced an often uncomfortable grilling from MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, during which he revealed he had personally informed Johnson and Rishi Sunak that he wanted the post before applying. Sharp, who has been accused of exemplifying a buddy naming culture, admitted he played a role in helping Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman who is a distant cousin de Johnson, to help the then prime minister with his finances, but insisted his role was to ensure due process was followed. Sharp told MPs that Blyth was at a private dinner at his home in September 2020 when the Canadian said he had read reports that Johnson was in trouble and wanted to help. Sharp said he cautioned him about the ethical complexities of it. Sharp was working in Downing Street on Covid projects at the time and told Johnson and Sunak of his aim to be BBC chairman. He told the committee: I communicated to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor that I wanted to apply and submitted my application in November. Sharps’ allies have waged a rearguard campaign for him to stay on, arguing he is well placed to help the BBC through a tough time when its funding is under pressure and it must manage with take care of its relations with the government. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Although Sharp has become a hate figure among many grassroots BBC journalists, at management level the perception is that he has sided with the BBC on many issues and recognizes the financial strain that undergoes society. If Sharp were to step down, the government would immediately appoint one of the BBC’s other non-executive directors as interim chairman. Among them, presenter Muriel Gray and financier Damon Buffini. However, perhaps the most explosive option would be to appoint Robbie Gibb, a board member who was formerly Theresa Mays’ communications chief and who pushed a pro-Tory agenda at the BBC. The Sunaks government would then have the option of making a new permanent appointment with a new four-year term. That could mean a future Labor government would have to face a Tory-appointed president until 2027.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/apr/27/bbc-chair-richard-sharp-braced-for-potentially-damning-report-into-his-appointment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos