Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wins vote of confidence | Political news





Sharif obtains 180 votes, against the 172 necessary to obtain a simple majority in the lower house of parliament.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, in a major victory for the country’s ruling coalition amid persistent opposition calls for a general election.

Sharif was able to obtain 180 votes on Thursday, against the 172 required to obtain a simple majority in the lower house of parliament, President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced.

The vote came three days after the government vehemently denied reports that Sharif planned to seek a vote of confidence. But in a surprise move after a luncheon hosted by the prime minister on Thursday afternoon, lawmakers gathered in the capital’s Islamabad meeting hall, where Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is also the chief of his Pakistan People’s Party, proposed a resolution for the vote.

Sharif, who took office last year when he won 174 votes to succeed Imran Khan who was removed from office in a vote of no confidence, thanked his party members and his allies in the have supported.

This parliament elected me prime minister, he said after Thursday’s vote. If he makes a decision after debate and binds the government and the cabinet, then it is obligatory for me to respect his decision. It is obligatory for me to support them.

The ruling coalition’s show of force is a setback for the Khans’ political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is trying to force a snap election.

Pakistan is expected to hold a general vote in October.

But in a political maneuver aimed at pushing the government to hold the elections sooner, Khan dissolved local assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in January, both of which were under his party’s control. Pakistan’s constitution requires elections to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly. Traditionally, polls for provincial and national assemblies are held together.

After a long legal battle and back and forth over dates, the Supreme Court announced on April 4 that provincial elections in Punjab were to be held on May 14.

However, the government continued to insist that the elections be held on the same date, citing what it described as a lack of financial resources and the deterioration of the country’s security situation.

Earlier Thursday, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial urged the government and the PTI to negotiate the election date.

Please, for the sake of the constitution, sit down with each other, the top judge remarked during a hearing on holding polls in Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

The court cannot impose [political parties] for a dialogue. The court only wants the implementation of the constitution so that the dispute is resolved, Bandial said.

Sharif, in his speech to parliament, addressed the issue of negotiations and said his government had agreed to invite the PTI to talks even though some of its coalition partners were not supportive.

Despite their reservations, we have convinced them that there is nothing wrong with holding talks and we hope to start talks today, he said, adding that the only item on the agenda would be the holding of elections on the same day.

Later on Thursday, the PTI announced that a three-member negotiating team consisting of senior party leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Ali Zafar would meet with a government delegation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/27/pakistani-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-wins-vote-of-confidence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos