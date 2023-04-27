Politics
Why Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ jibe at PM Modi could come back to bite Congress
By India Today News Desk“This will be a turning point in Karnataka’s elections,” BJP MP and BJP National Chairman Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday.
Tejasvi Surya reacted to remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
“Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you think it’s poison or not and you lick it, you’re dead. You might think: is it poison? Modi is a good man. He gave it and we will see it. Then you sleep completely if you lick it,” Kharge in Karnataka’s Gadag told a poll campaign.
What surprised was the need for a personal attack on the prime minister. This too, at a time when political commentators have said that the Congress has an edge over the BJP in Karnataka’s upcoming elections.
Because, time and time again, it has been observed that Congress has never profited from personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CONGRESS AND PERSONAL ATTACKS AGAINST MODI
Whether it was Congress’ Maut Ka Saudagar in 2007 or Chowkidar Chor Hai in 2019, the party was not rewarded by the electorate.
The Congress had an advantage over the incumbent BJP as Gujarat headed for the Assembly polls in 2007. Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi then attacked Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and called him “maut ke saudagar” in reference to the 2002 Godhra riots. Modi used this to his advantage and the BJP returned to power in Gujarat with an overwhelming majority.
Modi was leading the BJP’s campaign for the 2014 general election when Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar used his “chai wala” beard against him. The BJP used this to their advantage, creating the “Chai pe Charcha” campaign, among other things. The BJP overthrew the Congress-led UPA and came to power in the Center.
It was again Mani Shankar Aiyar. This time before the Gujarat Assembly election in 2017. He called the Prime Minister “neech aadmi”. Modi, the current prime minister, turned Aiyar’s remark into a caste insult and generated an outpouring of sympathy for the BJP. The BJP has returned to power in Gujarat.
During the 2019 general election campaign, then-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the “chowkidar chor hail” jibe against Prime Minister Modi. It was a reference to the Rafale deal, in which Congress alleged corruption. The BJP countered Rahul’s attack with the “main bhi chowkidar” campaign and returned to power after a landslide victory.
Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on Thursday were not the first against Prime Minister Modi. He had, in 2022, called him “Ravan”. This happened in the assembly elections in Gujarat, which, again, the BJP won.
KHARGE’S FINAL REMARK AND THE KARNATAKA POLLS
Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” remarks, for which he later apologized, were seen by many as part of the Congress’ series of personal attacks on Prime Minister Modi.
But the timing surprised many, as such attacks have never paid Congress any electoral dividends and are seen to have hurt its chances.
This is probably what BJP MP and BJP National Chairman Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya was referring to on Thursday.
“This will be a turning point in Karnataka’s election. People here do not accept rude personal comments against anyone, let alone our most beloved Prime Minister. Wait and watch how the final nail in the coffin of Congress will be sunk on May 10,” Tejashvi Surya tweeted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-kharge-snake-remark-congress-bjp-election-karnataka-poll-campaign-2365534-2023-04-27
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s Xi Jinping holds ‘long and meaningful phone call’ with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky
- Why Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ jibe at PM Modi could come back to bite Congress
- Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Nawazuddin, Ali Fazal, and many more…
- Comprehensive Google Ads Setup Guide for Lawyers » Alameda County Bar Association
- Manager, Direct Mail – Helen Keller International | Jobs
- Where is Trump talking today? – NBC Boston
- South Carolina football quarterback in transfer portal
- Three Sun Devils win singles matches but fall in Pac-12 tournament
- Army Guard Sniper Team Wins International Sniper Competition > National Guard > Guard News
- Imprisoned Putin critic jokes about solitary confinement
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wins vote of confidence | Political news
- Five reasons why Tom Jones will steal your heart | Masterpiece