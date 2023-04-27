Why Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ jibe at PM Modi could come back to bite Congress

By India Today News Desk“This will be a turning point in Karnataka’s elections,” BJP MP and BJP National Chairman Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday.

Tejasvi Surya reacted to remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you think it’s poison or not and you lick it, you’re dead. You might think: is it poison? Modi is a good man. He gave it and we will see it. Then you sleep completely if you lick it,” Kharge in Karnataka’s Gadag told a poll campaign.

What surprised was the need for a personal attack on the prime minister. This too, at a time when political commentators have said that the Congress has an edge over the BJP in Karnataka’s upcoming elections.

Because, time and time again, it has been observed that Congress has never profited from personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CONGRESS AND PERSONAL ATTACKS AGAINST MODI

Whether it was Congress’ Maut Ka Saudagar in 2007 or Chowkidar Chor Hai in 2019, the party was not rewarded by the electorate.

The Congress had an advantage over the incumbent BJP as Gujarat headed for the Assembly polls in 2007. Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi then attacked Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and called him “maut ke saudagar” in reference to the 2002 Godhra riots. Modi used this to his advantage and the BJP returned to power in Gujarat with an overwhelming majority.

Modi was leading the BJP’s campaign for the 2014 general election when Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar used his “chai wala” beard against him. The BJP used this to their advantage, creating the “Chai pe Charcha” campaign, among other things. The BJP overthrew the Congress-led UPA and came to power in the Center.

It was again Mani Shankar Aiyar. This time before the Gujarat Assembly election in 2017. He called the Prime Minister “neech aadmi”. Modi, the current prime minister, turned Aiyar’s remark into a caste insult and generated an outpouring of sympathy for the BJP. The BJP has returned to power in Gujarat.

During the 2019 general election campaign, then-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the “chowkidar chor hail” jibe against Prime Minister Modi. It was a reference to the Rafale deal, in which Congress alleged corruption. The BJP countered Rahul’s attack with the “main bhi chowkidar” campaign and returned to power after a landslide victory.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on Thursday were not the first against Prime Minister Modi. He had, in 2022, called him “Ravan”. This happened in the assembly elections in Gujarat, which, again, the BJP won.

KHARGE’S FINAL REMARK AND THE KARNATAKA POLLS

Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” remarks, for which he later apologized, were seen by many as part of the Congress’ series of personal attacks on Prime Minister Modi.

But the timing surprised many, as such attacks have never paid Congress any electoral dividends and are seen to have hurt its chances.

This is probably what BJP MP and BJP National Chairman Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya was referring to on Thursday.

“This will be a turning point in Karnataka’s election. People here do not accept rude personal comments against anyone, let alone our most beloved Prime Minister. Wait and watch how the final nail in the coffin of Congress will be sunk on May 10,” Tejashvi Surya tweeted.