The asset forfeiture bill is already on the president’s desk

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said relevant ministers discussing the asset forfeiture bill were in agreement. According to him, the project reached the office of President Joko Widodo. However, the president needs time as he is only actively working after the 2023 Eid holiday.

“It has been forwarded to the president and the relevant ministers have disposed of it. All the president has to do now is take the time to see the letters on the table that need to be signed,” Mahfud MD said in Jakarta on Thursday, 27/ 4 /2023).

Mahfud believes that the president will send a presidential letter (Surpres) regarding the asset forfeiture bill to the DPR next week. Last Friday (4/14), a number of institutional ministries held a meeting at the office of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs in Jakarta. The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Law and Human Rights, the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General, the Chief of the National Police, the Chief of PPATK and the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and of security.

Besides rooting out corruption, Mahfud said the asset forfeiture law was key for Indonesia to become a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The FATF organization is an organization created to fight against money laundering and the financing of global terrorism. A number of FATF member countries include America, China, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.

MAKI hopes asset forfeiture bill will pass this year

Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) coordinator Boyamin Saiman hopes that President Joko Widodo will immediately send a Surpres on the asset forfeiture bill to the DPR. Moreover, he hopes that the bill can be discussed at the DPR and passed this year.





“We will test the guts of the president and the DPR. If the president signs it immediately, then the president will pass the test. But if you don’t have the courage to sign it until the end of the mandate, it means betraying the people,” Boyamin told VOA on Thursday (4/27/2023).

Boyamin also said that the same test could be imposed on the DPR if the presidential decree on the asset forfeiture bill had been sent by the president to parliament. According to him, the DPR must show its commitment to eradicating corruption by immediately discussing this bill and adopting it this year. According to him. the public can punish the DPR if later the DPR does not pass the asset forfeiture bill.

Previously, the DPR denied the government’s claim that the legislature was not serious about discussing the asset forfeiture bill. Deputy Speaker of the DPR Legislative Body RI Achmad Baidowi said the DPR is still waiting for a presidential letter (Surpres) as well as a draft academic text of the government bill.

Yes, you really have to question the government on its seriousness. If so, the DPR will become the target document, as if the DPR does not want to discuss the Asset Forfeiture Bill, even though the Asset Forfeiture Bill is also included in the legislative agenda. national priority of 2023 and is a proposal for the government. initiative, Baidowi said as quoted on dpr.go.id on Saturday (1/1 4/2023).

Baidowi urged the government to immediately send the President’s letter, the bill and the academic text of the asset forfeiture bill so that the DPR can immediately act on it. This bill is included in the long list of the DPR RI National Legislative Program 2019-2024 and is a Government Proposed Bill. [sm/lt]