



Donald Trump’s contempt for Senator John McCain in life and death is on full display in his new $95 book.

“Letters to Trump” features commentary on the former president’s war hero-turned-Republican stalwart, who thought his 2018 state funeral was too long.

I never liked it, Trump wrote, I never felt good that anyone had anything to do with John McCain and I never will, even in spite of the fact that at their request , I gave him the longest funeral in the world, 11 days. Just like his wars, it never ended.

McCain’s memorial events actually lasted five days, not 11. He remained in state at the Arizona Capitol for one day before a memorial service in Phoenix.

From there, his body was taken to Washington, D.C., where it was laid out in the United States Capitol for a day before a memorial at the Washington National Cathedral and burial at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery. over the next two days.

Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral after the then-incumbent denigrated the disabled Vietnam veteran’s five-and-a-half-year-old prisoner of war as he ran for office.

Instead, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush – both of whom thwarted McCain’s bids for the White House – were asked to praise the Arizona senator, who served 31 years before his death from brain cancer at the age of 81.

“Letters to Trump” features the former president’s thoughts on his dislike of Senator John McCain. longest funeral. The Washington Post via Getty Images Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral after he disparaged the Vietnamese vet’s years as a POW.AP

Trump’s tome then mentioned McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, officially from ABC’s “The View,” whom he once called “lowlife” and “a bully.”

At the request of many [Meghan’s] representatives, I allowed his father to have the longest funeral in the world, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to say the least, a fan, Trump continued. In his very special way, he was a RINO of RINO.

The bad blood between the two began when McCain called Trump’s statements on national security “misinformed and in fact dangerous” as he ran for president in 2015.

Trump countered by saying that McCain was “not a war hero” and that he preferred “people who weren’t captured.”

The former navy pilot was shot down in 1967 over Hanoi and tortured in captivity. He refused to be released before his fellow inmates and was finally released in 1973. The experience left McCain with permanently disabled arms.

A photo taken in 1967 shows Major John McCain of the US Navy Airforce being examined by a Vietnamese doctor after his capture.

In 2017, McCain torpedoed a GOP proposal pushed by Trump that would have repealed Obama’s universal health care bill.

Trump continued to mock McCain before and after his death, but took a break from the acrimony to express “sympathy and respect” to his family on the day of his death.

“Letters to Trump” is a selection of private letters between the Republican and leaders and influencers, including McCain, as well as comments from the ex-prez and current 2024 nominee.

