Ill Erdogan reappears in virtual ceremony with Putin

Military aid from allies and partners has significantly improved Ukraine’s chances of liberating territories occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on April 27. , as Kiev reported heavy fighting was underway for control of Bakhmut, the eastern city that has been at the epicenter of the Russian offensive.
Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, said that “more than 98%” of the combat vehicles promised by the allies have already been delivered.
“This means more than 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including large quantities of ammunition,” he said during a press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.
“In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” Stoltenberg said.
It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were involved in the training, but in Western armies a brigade has between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers.
The alliance leader, however, warned that “we must never underestimate Russia” despite the “unprecedented” military support Ukraine has received from its partners and allies.
Moscow was “ready to send thousands of troops with very high casualty rates”, he said.
Stoltenberg’s statements came amid reports that kyiv was preparing a long-awaited counter-offensive that could be launched once the weather warms and the ground improves.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group spearheading the Russian assault on Bakhmut, said on April 26 that Kiev would most likely launch its counteroffensive, he called “inevitable”, early next month.
The Ukrainian side did not comment on Prigozhin’s statement.
Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to strike residential areas in Ukraine, local officials said.
The Russians shelled a residential area in the southern city of Kherson, killing one person, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said April 27.
Overnight, Russia hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with surface-to-air missiles, killing at least one civilian and injuring several others.
Russian troops targeted Mykolaiv with four S-300 missiles, killing one person, regional military administration chief Vitaly Kim, said on Telegram, adding that at least one high-rise building and two private residential buildings were hit in the city.
“High-precision weapons targeted private homes, a historic building and a high-rise building [in Mykolayiv]”, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on April 27.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych said part of the city was left without power as a result of the strike.
The Mykolaiv region and its capital have been frequent targets of Russian bombardment in recent months.
Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite ample evidence to the contrary.
In the Donetsk region, heavy fighting continued on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its April 27 daily update.
“The attacker is focusing his main efforts on offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 54 attacks in the past 24 hours. The fiercest battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka,” he said. reported the army.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the Eastern Military Command, told Ukrainian television on April 26 that Russian forces were razing Bakhmut.
“The Russians are destroying buildings in Bakhmut to prevent our soldiers from using them as fortifications,” Cherevatiy said.
With reports from AP and Reuters
