Report calls on UK government to investigate Khalistan extremism

A UK government-commissioned review to examine its engagement with the faith has urged the government to investigate Khalistan extremism and suggested it develops a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of Sikh extremist activity so as not to legitimize behaviors accidentally.

The publication of the criticisms on Wednesday comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension between the UK and India, with New Delhi alleging London has not done enough to curb the Khalistani movement in the UK.

Pro-Khalistani activists had removed the national flag from the Indian High Commission building in London during a protest in March.

The wide-ranging review, written by independent adviser Colin Bloom and commissioned by Boris Johnson’s government in October 2019, also described a small minority of British Hindus as becoming more animated due to their identification with Hindu political interests in India. . . He urged the British government to be alert to nationalist movements inciting prejudice in British society.

The Bloom review contained 22 recommendations, ranging from tackling white supremacy and forced marriages to training public officials to better understand the faith. The study’s terms of reference did not include anti-Semitism or Islamophobia which are studied elsewhere along with political extremism.

The relatively comprehensive section on Sikh extremism begins with the significant and overwhelmingly positive contributions that Sikhs have made to British society. The report, however, identifies three problem areas: a power struggle within some Sikh communities over who legitimately represents them; the Khalistani movement, which the report describes as an extremist fringe ideology; some Sikh individuals and groups fueling anti-Muslim sentiments, misogyny and bigotry.

The review reveals that there are aggressive campaigners out there who don’t mind abusing or intimidating anyone who doesn’t follow them. Regarding Khalistan extremists, the study indicates that they are known to incite violence and intimidation to achieve their goals. Of their quest for a separate homeland, the report states: Interestingly, this territorial claim does not include the part of Punjab lying in Pakistan. It is not entirely clear whether the motivation of these extremists is based on faith or not.

The report indicates that some groups are vying for power and legitimacy by posing as human rights activists and using the Sikh label to lobby political bodies. It also indicates that Sikh extremists have often used online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and iTunes to upload extremely dangerous and offensive images.

The report says the UK government needs to clearly define and investigate extremist activity within the Sikh community and develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian activity.

He urges the government not to inadvertently legitimize Sikh extremism through government or parliamentary involvement. It advocates improving religious literacy (particularly on inter-faith issues) within government and parliament, so that government can be more demanding in terms of engagement and representation within British Sikh communities.

Significantly, the report indicates that the promotion of Khalistan ideals is not itself subversive, but the aggressive and subversive actions of some pro-Khalistan activists should not be tolerated.

Small but growing Hindu and Buddhist nationalism

The government should also be much more aware of the very small but growing phenomenon of extreme Hindu nationalism and Buddhist nationalism, the review says.

The report says a small minority of British Hindus are increasingly passionate about identifying with Hindu political interests in India, unlike previous generations of British Hindus, as nationalist movements have become somewhat more widespread within of the British Hindu diaspora. personalities and politicians who were allegedly targeted during the 2019 UK general election and Hindu-Muslim tensions in Leicester in September 2022. Identification with Hindu political interests in India, according to the report, has caused frustration in the British Hindu community.

Although this has rarely led to overt coercive or violent activity, some British Hindus have expressed frustration with the involvement of Hindu nationalists in British politics, which can create division within Indian communities in the UK. indicates the report.

The report says that while many groups are likely to be interested in geopolitical disputes outside the UK, the UK government should be alert to nationalist movements possibly exploiting religious rhetoric to incite prejudice, which could in turn destabilize British society.

On Islam, the UK government must do more to distinguish between extremist Islamism and Islam, Islamist extremists and Muslims, the review says, while urging the government to find ways to ensure that British Muslims do not unfairly associate with extreme versions of Islam. It says many Muslim respondents interviewed for the review described how they have been stigmatized and feel responsible for or covertly support acts of Islamist terrorism.

Regarding white supremacist movements, the study finds that most proscribed movements do not use religious symbolism, but some cultural nationalism movements such as Britain First frequently use Christian imagery.

The review recommends that the UK government crack down on terrorists and neo-Nazi extremists using religious imagery to promote ideologies of hate. He also says the government should monitor religiously motivated black nationalist groups.