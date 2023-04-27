Politics
Report calls on UK government to investigate Khalistan extremism
A UK government-commissioned review to examine its engagement with the faith has urged the government to investigate Khalistan extremism and suggested it develops a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of Sikh extremist activity so as not to legitimize behaviors accidentally.
The publication of the criticisms on Wednesday comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension between the UK and India, with New Delhi alleging London has not done enough to curb the Khalistani movement in the UK.
Pro-Khalistani activists had removed the national flag from the Indian High Commission building in London during a protest in March.
The wide-ranging review, written by independent adviser Colin Bloom and commissioned by Boris Johnson’s government in October 2019, also described a small minority of British Hindus as becoming more animated due to their identification with Hindu political interests in India. . . He urged the British government to be alert to nationalist movements inciting prejudice in British society.
The Bloom review contained 22 recommendations, ranging from tackling white supremacy and forced marriages to training public officials to better understand the faith. The study’s terms of reference did not include anti-Semitism or Islamophobia which are studied elsewhere along with political extremism.
The relatively comprehensive section on Sikh extremism begins with the significant and overwhelmingly positive contributions that Sikhs have made to British society. The report, however, identifies three problem areas: a power struggle within some Sikh communities over who legitimately represents them; the Khalistani movement, which the report describes as an extremist fringe ideology; some Sikh individuals and groups fueling anti-Muslim sentiments, misogyny and bigotry.
The review reveals that there are aggressive campaigners out there who don’t mind abusing or intimidating anyone who doesn’t follow them. Regarding Khalistan extremists, the study indicates that they are known to incite violence and intimidation to achieve their goals. Of their quest for a separate homeland, the report states: Interestingly, this territorial claim does not include the part of Punjab lying in Pakistan. It is not entirely clear whether the motivation of these extremists is based on faith or not.
The report indicates that some groups are vying for power and legitimacy by posing as human rights activists and using the Sikh label to lobby political bodies. It also indicates that Sikh extremists have often used online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and iTunes to upload extremely dangerous and offensive images.
The report says the UK government needs to clearly define and investigate extremist activity within the Sikh community and develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian activity.
He urges the government not to inadvertently legitimize Sikh extremism through government or parliamentary involvement. It advocates improving religious literacy (particularly on inter-faith issues) within government and parliament, so that government can be more demanding in terms of engagement and representation within British Sikh communities.
Significantly, the report indicates that the promotion of Khalistan ideals is not itself subversive, but the aggressive and subversive actions of some pro-Khalistan activists should not be tolerated.
Small but growing Hindu and Buddhist nationalism
The government should also be much more aware of the very small but growing phenomenon of extreme Hindu nationalism and Buddhist nationalism, the review says.
The report says a small minority of British Hindus are increasingly passionate about identifying with Hindu political interests in India, unlike previous generations of British Hindus, as nationalist movements have become somewhat more widespread within of the British Hindu diaspora. personalities and politicians who were allegedly targeted during the 2019 UK general election and Hindu-Muslim tensions in Leicester in September 2022. Identification with Hindu political interests in India, according to the report, has caused frustration in the British Hindu community.
Although this has rarely led to overt coercive or violent activity, some British Hindus have expressed frustration with the involvement of Hindu nationalists in British politics, which can create division within Indian communities in the UK. indicates the report.
The report says that while many groups are likely to be interested in geopolitical disputes outside the UK, the UK government should be alert to nationalist movements possibly exploiting religious rhetoric to incite prejudice, which could in turn destabilize British society.
On Islam, the UK government must do more to distinguish between extremist Islamism and Islam, Islamist extremists and Muslims, the review says, while urging the government to find ways to ensure that British Muslims do not unfairly associate with extreme versions of Islam. It says many Muslim respondents interviewed for the review described how they have been stigmatized and feel responsible for or covertly support acts of Islamist terrorism.
Regarding white supremacist movements, the study finds that most proscribed movements do not use religious symbolism, but some cultural nationalism movements such as Britain First frequently use Christian imagery.
The review recommends that the UK government crack down on terrorists and neo-Nazi extremists using religious imagery to promote ideologies of hate. He also says the government should monitor religiously motivated black nationalist groups.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/report-asks-uk-government-to-investigate-khalistani-extremism/article66786010.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘It will be a turning point’: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya on Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi
- Report calls on UK government to investigate Khalistan extremism
- Award-winning journalist and public media vet Tonya Mosley named co-host of ‘Fresh Air’ : NPR
- Envestnet Tech Lead Talks TikTok, Embedded Finance, Advisor Innovation
- Why is gambling reform taking place and how are there plans to tackle addiction? | | Gambling
- Ill Erdogan reappears in virtual ceremony with Putin
- Mitchell Marner leads daily fantasy hockey playoff picks
- Texas agriculture commissioner tells employees to dress ‘biological sex’
- Google Targets CryptBot Distributors
- World News | Imran Khan says he named six people in video plotting to kill him
- “Like his wars, it never ended”
- The asset forfeiture bill is already on the president’s desk