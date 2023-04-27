Politics
‘It will be a turning point’: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya on Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi
Hours after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Modi a “venomous snake”, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said it would be a turning point in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He said people in the southern state do not accept rude personal comments against anyone, let alone Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Just wait and watch how the final nail in Congress’s coffin will be driven on May 10,” he said in a tweet.
Earlier today, Kharge, in a public address, said: “PM Modi is like a ‘venomous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead. .”
Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress leader for his remarks on Prime Minister Modi and called on the party to apologize to the nation. “Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the chairman of the party, but no one considers him that, so he thought of making a statement worse than Sonia Gandhi’s,” Thakur said.
BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also demanded an apology from Kharge. She said the use of such language for the prime minister showed the level to which Congress had stooped.
“Mallikarjun Kharge is a top leader and President of Congress. What does he mean to the world? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him…the use of such language to the Prime Minister is showing the level at which Congress We want him (Kharge) to apologize to the country,” she said in an interview with ANI news agency.
Kharge then clarified his remarks and said it was not aimed at Prime Minister Modi. “It was not meant for Prime Minister Modi, what I meant was that the BJP ideology is ‘like a snake’. I never said that personally for Prime Minister Modi, which I said is that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it your death is certain,” he said.
Both the Congress and the BJP are involved in an aggressive campaign for the assembly elections to be held on May 10.
|
2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/story/this-will-be-a-turning-point-bjps-tejasvi-surya-on-kharges-remarks-on-pm-modi-379157-2023-04-27
