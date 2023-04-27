Donald Trump rape accuser says she was vilified on social media





A writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her at a luxury department store in the 1990s testified for day two on Thursday in a civil trial, saying a new wave of social media slurs n did nothing to diminish his pride in being in court.

The testimony in Manhattan federal court came a day after columnist E. Jean Carroll bluntly told the jury that she came to court because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote to this topic, he said that didn’t happen.

Carroll, 79, said social media users were launching new attacks on her as people called her a liar, a bitch, ugly, old.

But I couldn’t be more proud to be here, she testified.

A day earlier, she recounted how a chance encounter with Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman store in late 1995 or early 1996 turned from a flirtatious frivolity in the desolate lingerie section into a violent sexual assault in a fitting room. Carroll said Trump pinned her against a wall, ripped off her pantyhose and raped her before she knelt him down and ran away.

His lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of Trump’s allegedly defamatory remarks. She never pursued criminal charges.

Trump, 76, is not expected to appear at trial. He repeatedly claimed that the meeting never happened, that he did not know Carroll, and that she was not his type. He launched a counterattack against the lawsuit on social media on Wednesday, telling his followers on his Truth Social platform that the case was a made-up scam and that his lawyer is a political operative.

The outburst drew a reprimand and warning from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who called it grossly inappropriate.

What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially striving to speak certainly to his audience, but, more awkwardly, to the jury in this case about things that are not meant to be spoken about, observed the judge.

After Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, promised to speak to Trump and ask him not to post any further messages, Kaplan warned: We are entering an area, in theory, where your client may or may not impair a new source of potential liability. .

Later that day, Kaplan again warned Tacopina to speak with Trump after the former president’s son, Eric, tweeted criticism of the funding Carrolls’ lawyer had received from a wealthy Democratic contributor.

The lawsuit stems from a lawsuit Carroll filed in November after New York state enacted a law allowing adult victims of sexual assault to sue their abusers even if the assault happened decades earlier. .

The lawsuit contains a claim directly related to the alleged rape and a second claim stemming from remarks Trump made about Carroll’s claims last October.

Carroll testified that writing about her encounter with Trump in a 2019 memoir led to her being fired from Elle magazine, where she had worked as an advice columnist for 27 years, and even earned her death threats, l leading to buying bullets for a gun she owned. .

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

