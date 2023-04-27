Politics
Christian leaders unite for peace in Papua
They want an end to military operations in the crisis-hit province following the decision to implement a ‘combat alert operation’
Bishop Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You of Jayapura told a press conference April 26 that “we don’t want many civilian casualties.” (Photo provided)
In a rare move, Catholic and Protestant leaders in Papua have come together to call on Indonesian President Joko Widodo to halt military operations in the crisis-hit province following the latest decision to implement a ‘warning operation’. in combat”.
Bishop Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You of Jayapura said, “We don’t want civilian casualties.
“Therefore, we respectfully request the President of the Republic of Indonesia to withdraw his troops and take steps for negotiations and a humanitarian approach,” Bishop You said during an April 26 press conference with other Christian leaders.
It is the first time that the Catholic Church has joined forces with Protestant leaders against the military build-up in Papua that has intensified in recent months.
Toi, 72, who was installed bishop in February, was accompanied by Rev. Dorman Wandikbo, president of the Evangelical Church of Indonesia, Rev. Socratez Sofyan Yoman, president of the Communion of Baptist Churches in West Papua, Rev. Tilas Mom, President of the Kingmi Synod in the Land of Papua, Rev. Andrikus Mofu, President of the Synod of the Indonesian Christian Church in the Land of Papua, and Rev. Benny Giay, Moderator of the Papua Church Council.
Their call came in response to the army’s decision last week to step up combat operations in the area following the killing of five soldiers by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-PB), which the Indonesian government has labeled it an armed criminal group.
The soldiers were killed during efforts to free New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who has been held hostage since February this year.
The term “combat alert operation” allows soldiers to move around with combat weapons and open fire on anyone they suspect of being associated with terrorist activity, rights activists say.
On April 24, the TPN-PB released a video statement from Mehrtens in which the pilot accused the military of using a bomb in the Nduga Regency area.
The pilot asked the government to arrest him because it endangered his life and that of civilians.
When bombs are dropped,” according to You, it will have huge consequences for humans and the environment.
Herman Taryaman, Papua’s military leader, however, disputed this claim and said: “The safety of the pilot and the public is paramount.
A former Dutch colony, Papua declared independence in 1961, but neighboring Indonesia took control two years later, promising to hold an independence referendum. The subsequent vote to remain as part of Indonesia was widely seen as a sham.
According to data from advocacy group Imparsial, the number of troops in Papua is currently pegged at 16,900, most of them with combat qualifications.
At least 242 people have been killed in the conflict over the past four years from 2018, including 177 civilians, according to a report by international rights group, Amnesty International.
The toll includes 44 army and police officers and 21 rebels from independence groups.
The standoff continues to cause anxiety among local residents and Church leaders.
Florianus Geong, a resident of Nduga Regency, one of the worst affected areas in the region, said: “They [the army] patrol every day.”
At the press conference, Reverend Wandikbo said the latest military operation will worsen the situation as people struggle for basic services.
“Children cannot go to school because the army uses schools and health centers (like their camps). They also use houses and churches,” Wandikbo said.
Reverend Yoman asked the president to appoint a special envoy to negotiate with the rebels.
“The president should appoint a special envoy so they can communicate” with the rebels, he said.
