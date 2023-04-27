EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks – Seychelles News Agency





This combination of images created on April 26, 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) leaving 10 Downing Street in central London on February 8, 2023, after meeting the British Prime Minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) attending a meeting with Russia’s Prime Minister in Moscow March 21, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new ambassador to Beijing on April 26, 2023 after his first call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since the invasion of Moscow. Pavel Ryabikin, who previously headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries, has been named Kyiv’s new envoy to China, according to a decree posted on the presidency’s website. Ukraine has not had an ambassador to China since February 2021. (Photo by Daniel LEAL and DMITRY ASTAKHOV / various sources / AFP) Photo license Buy a photo

(AFP) – Brussels hailed Wednesday’s conversation between the Chinese leader Xi Jinping And Ukraineof President Volodymyr Zelenskyconsidered their first call since Russia invades Ukraine. “This is an important and long-awaited first step China in the exercise of its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council,” said European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer. “Chinamanagement must use its influence to bring Russia end its war of aggression, restore Ukraineits territorial integrity and respect for its sovereignty, as the basis of a just peace.” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also welcomed the development, in comments during a visit to Colombia. “It’s a first step. But it’s an important first step,” he told reporters in Bogota. “It is very important that China speak with UkraineI want to remind you that we all want peace,” he added, addressing them in Spanish ahead of an official press conference in English. “If anyone wants it, needs it and asks for it, it’s Ukraine. “But everyone must understand that it’s not just any (peace)… it has to be a just peace that recognizes the rights of the rights of the Ukrainian people.” Referring to the talks between Xi and Zelenskyhe added: “I am happy with this conversation, I hope this will be the first step for China play a role and convince Russia to stop his aggression.” Beijing claims to be neutral in the Ukraine conflict and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion, but the Chinese leader has come under increased pressure from Western nations to step in and mediate. A 12-point “position paper” published by China in February was seen by many Western governments as biased towards Russiaand a friendly visit by Xi to Moscow in March to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin drew widespread criticism. France Media Agency

