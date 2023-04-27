Former President Donald Trump campaigns in New Hampshire





MANCHESTER, NH—

Former President Donald Trump is expected to halt his campaign and deliver a speech Thursday at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire.

It will be Trump’s first appearance in New Hampshire since January, when he was a keynote speaker at the New Hampshire GOP annual meeting in Salem.

Supporters of the former president who is seeking another four years in the White House began showing up outside the event space around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to WMUR.

It comes two days after President Joe Biden launched his own long-awaited re-election campaign, portraying himself as he did in 2020 as a buttress against Trump and his Make America Great Again political bid. Biden’s campaign launch video included snapshots of Trump and warned against MAGA extremists working to erode freedoms, including the right to vote and abortion rights.

Trump’s visit to the Granite State comes as Trump faces a civil lawsuit in a New York court. Writer E. Jean Carrolls claims she was raped by Trump in the 1990s. Trump has repeatedly claimed the encounter never happened, that he did not know Carroll, and that she was not his “kind”.

On Wednesday, Trump launched a counterattack against the lawsuit on social media, telling his followers that the case was “a made-up scam” and that his attorney is a political operative.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan called the outburst “totally inappropriate”.

“We’re entering an area, in theory, where your client may or may not impair a potential new source of liability,” Kaplan told Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who promised to speak with his client and told him. asked not to make more posts.

Video below: Former President Donald Trump pledged to defend the rights of gun owners in a speech at the NRA convention

Trump is seen as a frontrunner for the GOP nomination, although more Republicans are expected to enter the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump’s campaign this week began airing its first television ad, which assaults DeSantis. In the ad, Trump takes credit for DeSanti’s political rise and shows the governor lashing out at the former president, including excerpts from a 2018 gubernatorial campaign ad in which he uses some Trump slogans like Build the Wall and you’re fired.”

Trump is one of several Republican presidential candidates launching this week in New Hampshire.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley held a town hall in Bedford on Wednesday night. She plans to hold another town hall meeting at New England College in Henniker on Thursday and a third event in Laconia on Friday.

Trump’s visit comes just days after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu made comments about Trump at the Time 100 summit.

“I don’t think electing President Trump, who is fair, even if he won, he won’t do anything. He couldn’t do anything when he had Republicans in power, just like Joe Biden,” Sununu said.

There is speculation that Sununu could enter the race, which he once again strongly hinted at during the Time 100 Summit. “I may announce that I am a presidential candidate very soon. Who knows? We will see,” Sununu said.

New Hampshire is a politically vibrant state, although voters in the state rejected Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It was, however, the first state Trump won in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, propelling him in the GOP dominance he maintains to this day.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

