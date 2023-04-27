The race is on – the lineup to replace Joko Widodo as Indonesia’s next president is revealed

Indonesia’s grand old lady, Megawati Soekarnoputri, has finally announced her preferred candidate for next year’s presidential election. This means the race to replace Joko Widodo as president is in earnest. Duncan Graham reports on the main candidates and their relations with Australia.

Indonesia is the third largest democracy in the world after India and the United States. It’s also our closest neighbour, but you wouldn’t know that if you only read the mainstream media which barely reported on the latest developments. Who is the president of Indonesia matters to Australia. At least the candidates themselves seem to be aware of this, using Australia to show off their international “fit”.

Looping footage filled television screens across Indonesia as the Muslim holy month of fasting came to an end last week. The houses groaned with rellies and neighbors bringing pressies and goodwill.

But everyone also wanted to see the great food of Idul Fitri in Joko Jokowi Widodos Central Java, Solo’s hometown. Who would be there?

The president dragging, uncertain, a ghost of the carefree character who took Malcolm Turnbull on a joyous market tour to meet the people in 2015. The constitution bars him from running for a third term.

Nearby, forcing smiles and failing is plump Prabowo Subianto, 71, a former general who would be an embarrassment in any war room but still wants to lead the nation.

Megawati Soekarnoputri, 76, the de facto Queen of the Republic who had just dashed Prabowos’ hopes by anointing her party’s presidential candidate, was also hobbling with a cane.

Ganjar Pranowo

White-haired lawyer and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, 54, is the man who could run the show in 2024.

He was the only character in this parade of aging oligarchs who looked fit and ready to lead a nation of 273 million.

It got the green light six weeks before the promised big reveal. The scuttlebut is that Megawati was forced to choose early because while she was dithering other riders were already training, locally and in Australia.

Aside from Prabowo, the man to be feared was absent at the Solo bash. THE latest pollsshow Dr. Anies Baswedan, 53, the NasDem parties (National Democrats) choose for the presidency a nose behind Ganjar, 54, a moderate with no international profile.

Ganjar is in the most popular PDI-P (the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle) the stronghold of Megawati, daughter of the founding president Soekarno.

He cultivates an image accessible to all, traveling the markets to listen and tell. It’s the blusukan (impromptu meeting) tactic used ten years ago by Jokowi in his successful upward journey before fear of assassins put him behind bodyguards. (In 2019, Minister Wiranto was stabbed in an official ceremony. He survived.)

Anies Baswedan

The Baswedans’ environment is education, so he was on happy ground last month, speaking at the ANU, meeting with Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, Reserve Bank Governor Dr Philip Lowe and chatting with expats in Sydney.

There aren’t too many. About 90,000 permanent residents and 20,000 students are scattered across the vast brown land. But it’s the smart influencers who tweet views to their friends and family back home.

The visit of the Baswedans allowed him to refine his profile as a candidate who takes foreign affairs, the economy and the environment seriously and is at ease with Western media.

Anies Baswedan also spent a dozen minutes relaxing on the ABC Australia overseas service.

The most difficult issue concerned the militarization of religion during the 2017 Jakarta Governorate campaign against Chinese-Christian incumbent President Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok.

Anies’ pragmatic response was this: when there is a Muslim candidate and a Christian candidate, religious issues come into play.

In his homeland, the Anies ethnicity is used to demonize because he has Hadhrami Arab ancestry from southern Yemen.

This gives him cachet with rigid-eyed Muslims, but not with the majority of abangan pribumi – the ethnic Javanese who take a relaxed approach to their faith and put it on the back burner to nationalism. Jokowi is an example.

Prabowo Subianto

Prabowo, the boss of Gerindra (Greater Indonesia Movement) and self-proclaimed candidate also made the jump down as defense minister – his current post – for formal meetings.

To ensure exposure at home, he took his personal media team who recorded him hanging out with around 40 postgraduate (hard working) students in Canberra. You see, I am a statesman.

If he had faced the Australian press, the questions would have sent his supporters into turmoil. Why was he dishonourably discharged from the military in 1998 and banned from the United States for alleged human rights abuses in East Timor and West Papua?

What happened to the student pro-democracy activists who were allegedly tortured by the troops under his command? Thirteen have disappeared. In this context, how can he hope to find the respect of the Wests?

A former Australian diplomat based in Jakarta wrote: Those who know Prabowo say he has more faces than Sybil. You never know which Prabowo is featured, from the charming and urbane to the wacky and irrational.

Indonesia is not Westminster

Indonesia’s style of democracy is different, which is perhaps why Western media struggle to understand and avoid commentary.

Although the NasDem party of Baswedan seems intermediate, it cannot be measured by the left/right gauge of the Westminster system. A UNA study found Indonesian politics dominated by a cartel of parties characterized by their common desire to share the spoils of office, rather than ideological or political differentiation.

Miners clumsily form what University of Melbourne researchers call a “rainbow coalition (nothing to do with homosexuals) of several parties without any coherent ideology or clear political platform”.

Result: no parliamentary opposition, essential to the functioning of a democracy.

Voter turnout in Indonesia is high – 83% of the 191 million registered in 2019. All get a direct vote by pushing a nail through a photo on the ballot.

What is not nailed down is the corruption that has worsen under the supervision of Jokowi. Indonesia is the third largest democracy in the world, although class vitiated because of the graft. Whoever becomes the next president, that needle is unlikely to move, as no candidate seems serious about fighting the national curse.

NasDems released platform includes a collection of seven commonplace items. Example: Building a democracy based on strong people who are called to ensure a bright future.

In 2019, NasDem won just over 9% of the vote, but in Indonesian politics voters opt for personalities, not parties or policies that are rarely detailed and are quickly ignored.

About a quarter of the population is between 18 and 30 years old. They want the rule of law for all, less religion in public and private affairs, and a more equal society.

During his two five-year terms, Jokowi has focused on infrastructure and health care, but in areas of human rights that don’t bother the wealthy, he threw out the race. His successor will probably do the same. It’s too heavy.

