On Wednesday, the jury likely decided to trump fate in the rape case of E. John Carroll





On Wednesday, the first day of trial testimony, E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand and testified candidly that she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s. She testified: I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen.

She testified that she and Trump went to the lingerie department on the sixth floor of Bergdorf Goodman together, flirting. When they got there, Trump followed her into the locker room and pushed her against the wall, banging her head and disorienting her. He also pulled down her pantyhose, pushed his fingers inside her vagina, causing her great pain, and pushed his penis inside her vagina, for a time, while she struggled against him.

This testimony is the key to the case. If the jury believes him, he will find Trump responsible for the rape of E. Jean Carroll and will likely award him substantial damages. If the jury does not believe him, they will return a verdict in favor of the former president.

Based on over 25 years of experience as a general counsel, including as an assistant United States attorney prosecuting sex crimes, I think it’s highly likely that the jurors have already decided whether Carroll told the truth before she had completed her direct testimony and long before Donald Trump’s lawyers had a chance to cross-examine her.

This case will not be a case, he said, because Trump is unlikely to testify.

In fact, Trump hasn’t attended the trial at all so far. During opening statements, his attorney, Joe Tacopina, seemed to indicate the trend would continue, saying Trump’s testimony would only occur in excerpts of depositions. Trump’s witness list includes only two people, Donald Trump and Dr. Edgar Nace, a psychiatric expert witness.

E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Wednesday after testifying in her civil rape case against former President Donald Trump.

Reuters//Eduardo Munoz

Trump is also not presenting any exhibits, other than excerpts from depositions. If he does not testify, the only way for him to get facts into evidence will be to cross-examine Ms. Carrolls’ witnesses.

Ms. Carroll, for her part, will present a number of concordant witnesses:

Lisa Birnbaum: The best-selling author will testify that Carroll told her immediately after the incident what Trump had done to her. She will also testify that she told Carroll she was raped. Carol Martin: The first African-American local news anchor in New York (in more than two decades) will also testify that Carroll immediately told her about the rape by Trump. Martin will testify that she told Carroll not to pursue the case because he had “200 lawyers and would destroy it.” on a flight in the 1970s, when he attempted to place his fingers inside her vagina. Natasha Stoynoff: Then a reporter for People magazine, she will testify that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was at Mar-A-Lago in the early 2000s, working on a story.

Carroll is also set to present the infamous Access Hollywood video, in which Donald Trump boasted that he could grab women by the pussy without their consent because he was a star.

Perhaps more importantly, Carroll has already addressed most of the points Trump’s lawyers wanted to raise in cross-examination.

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina makes opening statements during a civil trial where E. Jean Carroll accuses him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s .

Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

When I trained as an AUSA, I was taught to use BOBS (Bring Out the Bad Stuff) to blunt the effectiveness of cross-examination of my witnesses. A qualified lawyer will raise all the points he expects from the defense during cross-examination (1), in order to build his credibility with the jury and give the witness the opportunity to explain himself before facing closed questions (Yes or no). of opposing counsel.

Carrolls’ attorney used BOBS to great effect during his testimony today. She explained this:

She was flirting with Donald Trump before the sexual assault. The locker room door was open when she was assaulted, but she was trapped by Trump, who was at least 100 pounds heavier than her. She did not shout during the attack saying Wednesday, I am a fighter, not a screamer. She wrote nothing about the attack in her diary. She added that she never puts negative things in her diary. She did not file a police report (saying she was convinced by Carol Martin that she would be destroyed by Trump if she did). She could not remember the specific date, week, month or year of the attack (although she said it probably happened in late 1995 or early 1996). She is a registered Democrat. His book which describes the attack has hardly been sold.

These are most of the points Tacopina raised in his opening argument. Although I imagine he will come back to these points in his cross-examination, the jurors can consider these points as current events.

Another snafu for Team Trump occurred just as the trial began this morning, when Donald Trump posted two posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, about the case. Both posts used Trump’s favorite phrase to describe the proceedings. He accused Carroll’s lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, of being a political operative, funded by a major political donor. In a message he wrote: Does anyone think I would take an almost 60 year old woman (2) that I did not know from the front door of a busy department store and would have sex with her. He also attacked the Court for denying his 11th hour attempt to introduce DNA evidence which he had previously refused to provide to the plaintiff.

When plaintiffs’ attorney brought these social media posts to Judge Lewis Kaplan’s attention, the judge made it clear to Trump’s lawyers that he was not amused.

E. Jean Carroll leaves the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City.

Reuters/Brendan McDermid

He also said Trump was creating additional potential liability for himself. He noted that he expressly barred the parties from raising before the jury the issue of third-party funding of Carrolls’ lawyers. He also said it appeared Trump was trying to sway his supporters or the jury (or both) with his posts.

When Judge Kaplan was later informed that Eric Trump had made other social media posts about the lawsuit, he warned that there were laws against such actions (likely outlining 18 USC 1504, which makes it a crime to create a writing intended to influence a juror in an ongoing trial).

Trump’s attorney said he would take steps to avoid a repeat of these social media posts (3). Judge Kaplan, in a comment that seemed to indicate he doubted Mr. Tacopina would succeed in getting his client arrested, said continued statements could have disastrous consequences for Donald and/or Eric Trump.

But despite all the hype, when the jurors left the courtroom today, each of them likely had a strong conviction whether the testimony they had just heard from E. Jean Carroll was the truth or a lie. If they believe she told the truth, I doubt there’s anything that will come out in the rest of the trial that will change their minds. If they believe she lied (in graphic details), I also doubt anything else at trial will change their minds.

Which is it? Only time will tell.

1: One of the best examples of BOBS was in the movie 8 Mile, where Eminem won the last rap battle by reciting all the ugly facts he thought his opponent (Clarence) would use. After that, Clarence had nothing more to say and simply gave up.

2: Carroll was actually 52 at the time of the alleged rape.

3: Tacopina also cried foul over news reports that Carroll had conducted two trials before mock juries and each time the verdict was in his favor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/jury-probably-decided-trumps-fate-in-e-jean-carroll-rape-case-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos