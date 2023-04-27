My statement was not for PM Modi, but for the ideology he represents: Kharge on the beard of the ‘poisonous snake’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge backtracked on his ‘venomous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll in Karnataka and said his intention was not to hurt anyone and that ‘the statement was not for Prime Minister Modi, but for the ideology he represents”. .

“My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings, whether knowingly or unknowingly hurting anyone’s feelings, it was never my intention,” Kharge said in a series of tweets in Hindi. .

“The BJP ideology is divisive, disharmonious, full of hatred and prejudice against the poor and Dalits. I discussed this policy of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for Prime Minister Modi personally nor for any other person, but for the ideology he represents” he said.

“Our fight with PM Modi is not personal. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone’s feelings were hurt, then this was never my intention nor was it the conduct of my long political life,” he added.

Addressing a campaign rally in Ron in Karnataka’s Gadag district, the Congress Speaker compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake, angering the BJP.

“…make no mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, ‘no, it’s not poisonous. Let’s lick it and find out.’ Don’t go and lick it, if you lick it you will die, he said speaking in Kannada.

Kharge further added, “(if you think) No, no, it’s not poison because Modi gave it, ‘good man’ PM gave it, let’s try it and lick it- THE “. If you lick this poison then you will sleep forever.

Several BJP leaders, including Union ministers, attacked the Congress leader for his remark, saying it shows the mood and desperation of the party.

Kharge said he always followed the norms and traditions of politics towards his friends and opponents and would do so until the last breath of his life.

“I don’t make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions, because I have also seen and experienced the pain and suffering of the poor and oppressed.

“For five decades, I have always been opposed to the divisive ideology of the BJP and the RSS and their leaders. My political struggle was, is and always will be against its policies,” the Congress leader said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Twitter: “Congress Speaker Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge says ‘Modi is like a poisonous snake.’ Minister. squirm. Hatred is what comes out. Kharge ji should apologize.

president of @INCIndia Sri. Mallikarjun Kharge says, Modi is like a poisonous snake.

Shocking that Kharge ji, also leader of the opposition to Rajya Sabha, talks about the @PMOIndia. He is now trying to extricate himself. Hatred is what comes out. Kharge ji should apologize. https://t.co/3MJkCM1JJ1 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 27, 2023

BJP IT Department Chief Amit Malviya, who also shared the video where Kharge made the comments, on Twitter said: “Now Congress Speaker Kharge is calling Prime Minister Modi a poisonous snake. What started with Sonia Gandhis maut ka saudagar, and we know how it ended, Congress continues to plunge to new depths. Desperation shows that Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it.”