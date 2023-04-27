what time? The fear of the atomic reaction to the Ukrainian counter-offensive – Corriere.it





Of Guido Santevecchi A signal for Europe. And maybe an attempt to postpone plans in kyiv Why now? Why did Xi Jinping finally only now address the President of Ukraine under attack from Russia? The Chinese president is a calculator and a possibility that he chose the moment of his speech looking at the maps of the generals of kyiv that all Western military analysts discuss: yesOn the table are plans for a Ukrainian counteroffensive scheduled for May. The military plan creates great expectations and also nervousness, from Washington to Moscow. We fear an extension of the conflict, the shadow of a Russian nuclear reaction. Xi, by opening the personal channel with Zelensky, by sending his envoy to sound out all parties, may want to avoid or at least postpone the Ukrainian counterattack. It is not known if the Chinese president is back consulted in secret in recent hours with his friend Vladimir Putin; whether you fear that the Russian military is destined to suffer further setbacks on the ground, or that the Kremlin is imagining a desperate response with tactical nukes. Of course, now kyiv and Moscow (and the West too) will have to assess the approach of the Chinese superpower, the hypothesis of a mediation. Xi spoke of rational thinking and the importance of seizing opportunities. It also feels like an invitation to the United States. Let’s stick to the facts. Note from Beijing on the phone call, which arrived yesterday in record time. Chinese Foreign Spokesperson Zelensky also anticipated in the announcement, he gave it on Twitter in English, Russian and Spanish. It is understood that Zhongnanhai (Party-state headquarters) had already written the tissue paper with Xi’s speech summary, ready for the international launch, to impress the world. Three key points. 1) The most concrete thing is the announcement of the dispatch of the Chinese special representative for Eurasian affairs to Kiev and to all other countries interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. This is Li Hui, formerly and for ten years ambassador to Moscow: therefore very expert in discussions with the Kremlin. 2) Xi mentioned the risk of using nuclear weapons, saying that no one emerges victorious from such a confrontation. It’s a repetition of the Chinese position, but remembering it at this stage of the conflict, when figures like Russia’s Medvedev continue to haunt its specter, adds a sense of urgency, almost as if the Chinese want to convince the Ukrainians of the need to sit down quickly to avoid an atrocious and humanly unsustainable outcome. 3) This happened in Beijing in recent weeks a procession of European leaders, from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez to French President Emmanuel Macron, who asked Xi to put pressure on Putin and offer himself as a great mediator, calling Zelensky. To cover the political (and commercial) missions of Europeans and respond to the most critical position expressed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Communist leader needed a nice gesture. He finally telephoned kyiv. According to the Chinese summary, Xi told Zelensky about the ideas developed over these long months to start talks, restore and preserve peace, recognized borders and the sovereignty of each country. It reminded him of his 4 should be, the 4 common points and the 3 points of reflection. Political Mandarin is a difficult language to understand, with an ambiguous interpretation. In this tangle of points of Xi’s thought, there is the usual Chinese declaration of respect for national sovereignty (which for Beijing also and above all includes the question of the reunification of Taiwan); and then the fairly obvious observation that there are no simple solutions to complex problems; finally the warning that China did not create this crisis and a confrontation between great powers must be avoided (here the appeal to the United States). These are phrases from Xi’s repertoire. The weak point that still do not define Russian action by what: aggression. And he did not hint at a withdrawal of the invaders from the occupied Ukrainian territories. However, the phone call from Beijing and the departure of a special envoy to kyiv put the possibility of mediation on the table for the first time. © COPYRIGHT RESERVED

