Trkiye achieves nuclear status with delivery of first nuclear fuel to Akkuyu power plant: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan





An intergovernmental agreement for the plant in the southern province of Mersin was signed between Trkiye and Russia in May 2010. The groundbreaking ceremony for the plant took place on April 3, 2018, after which the construction of the first unit began. Pointing out that there are 422 operating nuclear reactors in the world, and that 57 of them are still under construction, Erdogan said that the EU gets 25% of its electricity from nuclear sources. “Last year, the European Commission accepted nuclear energy as ‘green energy’ and removed the hesitations on this issue. Together with Akkuyu, we have made our country part of these developments”, he said. added. “Like many important projects, Akkuyu was implemented with a funding model that does not strain our national budget. Akkuyu is our biggest joint investment with Russia,” Erdogan said. He added that the project, which will help reduce Trkiye’s natural gas imports by $1.5 billion a year, will also have a positive impact on increasing national income. Erdogan called the Akkuyu nuclear power plant the “biggest joint investment” with Russia. “Based on our experience in this project, we will take action as soon as possible for our second and third nuclear power plants, which we plan to build in different regions,” he said. The Akkuyu plant, which is expected to have an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors, is expected to start power generation later this year. “The fact that our power plant was not affected by the February 6 earthquakes shows how meticulously our engineers and workers are doing their job,” Erdogan said. He also congratulated all the Turkish and Russian personnel who participated in the construction of the plant. LEARN MORE: Putin offers to build a gas hub in Trkiye during a meeting with Erdogan Putin hails ‘flagship’ project President Vladimir Putin hailed the plant’s opening, describing the facility as a “flagship” project that would cement bilateral relations. “This is a landmark project that brings both mutual economic benefits and, of course, helps strengthen the multifaceted partnership between our two states,” Putin said via video conference. He said it is very symbolic that Trkiye is joining the club of “industrially and technologically advanced states” as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of the founding of the republic. Putin also said that Akkuyu is “the largest nuclear construction project in the world”, noting that the daily number of employees at the site is close to 30,000. “At the same time, the construction of the plant and its preparation for operation are carried out in strict compliance with the rules and recommendations of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency),” Putin said. He also reiterated IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s remarks at the ceremony that the planned multi-level security system at Akkuyu is “one of the most modern and reliable in the world”. Putin also praised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also attended the ceremony via virtual teleconference, saying the implementation of the Akkuyu project would be impossible without him.

