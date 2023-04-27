BBC chairman’s position ‘hanging by a thread’ as report awaited on his appointment





A report into allegations that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped Boris Johnson secure an 800,000 week loan before he was recommended for the job is due out on Friday morning. The chairman of a parliamentary committee that investigated Mr Sharps’ appointment said his position was hanging by a thread. The former Conservative Party donor was appointed in 2021 when Mr Johnson was in Downing Street. It later emerged that Mr Sharp did not reveal his role in arranging a personal loan between the then Prime Minister and Sam Blyth, a Canadian financier, who is a distant cousin of Mr Johnson . The Public Appointments Commissioner launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Sharps’ selection in February, led by lawyer Adam Heppinstall KC. An initial report by MPs concluded he had made significant errors of judgment by failing to declare his ties during the appointment process. Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee said Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in the national broadcaster and that his actions constitute a breach of the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments. On Thursday, SNP MP and committee chairman John Nicolson told the Commons that Mr Sharp’s tenure was hanging by a thread. Richard Sharp became chairman of the BBC in 2021 (Photo: Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport/AFP/File) Two former chief executives of the company have indicated that he should step down because of the dispute. Former chief executive Lord Birt, who was appointed by John Major in 1992, said: I don’t think his appointment should stand. There are currently very important issues hanging over his head that have not been resolved. Lord Patten, a Tory peer and former minister who chaired the BBC Trust from 2011 to 2014, said: I’ve had a tendency in life not to tell people to quit, but I don’t think if he did, I would write a letter of condolence. Mr Nicolson previously said he had been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer saw how he could run the BBC. Despite reports of concern within the BBC and condemnation from MPs, Mr Sharp remains in office as chairman. At the parliamentary hearing in February, Mr Sharp admitted he had played a role in assisting Mr Blyth to the then Prime Minister, but denied any direct involvement in arranging a ready. Related article Mr Blyth attended a private dinner at Sharps’ home in September 2020, at which it is claimed the Canadian businessman reported Johnson was in trouble and offered to help. Mr Sharp insists he raised the ethical complexities of such a scenario and says his only involvement was to ensure due process was followed. He was working in Downing Street on Covid projects at the time and said it was around this time that he communicated to the Prime Minister and Chancellor that I wanted to apply and submitted my application in November . He said he informed Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in December 2020 of his candidacy for the job and agreed to no longer participate in Johnsons finances.

