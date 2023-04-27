Why Donald Trump is fuming at a liberal megadonor over the E Jean Carroll civil rape case





Donald Trump ripped into his rape accuser, E Jean Carroll, on Truth Social in a post that accused her of being funded by a liberal megadonor.

It was a raunchy attack that nevertheless ran into the most trouble with its own lawyers later in the day.

The president wrote in a pair of posts on Wednesday morning that the author and columnist was advising on a made-up scam and was caught lying about funding his legal effort, which is likely to be in the thousands of dollars (if not a whole lot more). even though the trial has only just begun.

They got caught lying! The Miss Bergdorf Goodman case is funded by a big political donor they tried to hide, he wrote in a post.

In another, he added: The E. Jean Carroll, Mrs. Bergdorf Goodman case is a made-up scam. His lawyer is a political operative, funded by a big political donor who they say didn’t exist, to get caught lying about it.

The attack would lead to a judge reprimanding Mr Trump’s lawyers later in the day, warning them that their client should stop posting information about the trial on social media.

Your client is essentially trying to speak to his public, but more inconveniently, the jury in this case, Judge Lewis Kaplan told the former president’s attorney, Joe Tacopina.

I will discuss them with my client, to the extent of my abilities, replied Mr. Tacopina.

The judge fired back, letting Mr. Tacopina know he was serious: I hope you have more success, because you are entering an area where your client could tamper with a potential new source of liability. And, I think you know what I mean.

The astonishing exchange belied a larger issue in the case: whether the funding of Ms Carrolls’ legal fees by a private non-profit primarily funded by liberal mega-donor Reid Hoffman has any bearing on the case.

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll answers questions from his attorney Michael Ferrara during a civil trial to decide whether former US President Donald Trump raped Carroll in a department store dressing room Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and defamed her by denying it. arrived, in New York (REUTERS)

This issue was raised by Mr. Trump’s attorneys, who won a small concession from Judge Kaplan as the trial was set to begin: The discovery phase of the trial was expanded to include questions and production of documents regarding Mr. Hoffman and other donors for the nonprofit. But it’s unclear whether they can actually use the evidence they collect, as Ms Carrolls’ lawyers have asked the judge to prevent any mention of it during the trial. Their motion is still undecided.

Mr. Hoffman, who co-founded the corporate social networking site LinkedIn, is a known donor to Democratic candidates and causes. He has commented publicly on the case and, theoretically, his involvement could be relevant if Judge Kaplan concludes that the political motivation of Ms Carroll or those supporting her is relevant to the trial.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, center, leaves federal court with members of her legal team, after testifying in her rape trial against former President Donald Trump, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in New York ( PA)

While Trump’s legal team has labeled my support for the Carrolls lawsuit a secret, I want to clarify that I never took any steps to hide the financial support I provided to this lawsuit after it began, a- he writes in an article on the site. week.

Ms Carroll initially denied (under oath) having received outside funding for the case, but her lawyers revealed last month that she now recalls that at one point her lawyer obtained additional funding from a non-profit organization to offset certain expenses and legal fees. It is unclear whether the discrepancy in his statements will cause problems for his legal action against the former president.

She is suing Mr. Trump under a new law in New York state that allows accusers to confront those they believe sexually assaulted them years after the alleged incidents. A separate defamation lawsuit she filed in 2019 has been postponed indefinitely.

