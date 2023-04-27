Donald Trump missed Melanias’ birthday, was too busy ranting





The happy couple. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s marriage has come under more scrutiny than usual lately, since Melania failed to appear on the former presidents’ side after being indicted for crimes related to the star’s payment porn that he allegedly cheated with. So when Melania turned 53 on Wednesday and he didn’t wish her a happy birthday online, people took notice. But upon closer examination, there is absolutely no reason to think that anything is wrong with the former marriage of the first couple.

First, Trump has five children from three wives and ten grandchildren. That’s a lot of birthdays to remember, and April 26 is a bit random (while her eldest children were born on memorable dates: Don Jr. on New Year’s Eve, Eric on January 6, and Ivanka on Halloween Eve. ).

Second, Wednesday was a particularly busy day for him. E. Jean Carroll was testifying in her civil lawsuit against Trump, whom she accused of rape and defamation. Naturally, he was compelled to hurl other potentially defamatory insults at her on Truth Social.

Trump is not done, even after the judge hearing the case warned him of the dangers of ranting online while facing various lawsuits. He posted 17 more truths on Wednesday, attacking Ron DeSantis; touting his new book, Letters to Trump; and floating conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden and the 2020 election. Sure, Trump took the time to deliver a birthday greeting to his wife in April 2020, but life was simpler than anything he did was to watch Tiger King, work on his sourdough starter, and inject floating bleach as a COVID treatment.

Happy birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Finally, social media posts can’t tell you everything about a relationship. For real insight, you need to check out anonymous celebrity magazines. And according to People, Trump fully intended to celebrate his wife’s birthday (if he was around):

But as for Wednesday, Donald should celebrate Melania if his schedule allows him to be at Mar-a-Lago.

If Donald is there, he will join the family to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Despite what you hear, the Trumps are close family, the source adds.

Yes, you can’t believe everything you’ve heard about the Trump family and observed with your own eyes. The play continues:

Another source tells PEOPLE: Don’t be fooled by the former president’s outspokenness and his dominating influence on those around him. He respects and admires his wife.

He wants to make Melania happy, the source says, adding: They have a more than decent partner arrangement.

Oh ! Here’s my birthday wish this year: find someone who treats me like Donald Trump treats his arrangement of more than suitable partners.

