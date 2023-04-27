BBC chairman Richard Sharp broke rules over Boris Johnson loan

The BBC chairman broke the rules by not disclosing his involvement in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson before his appointment, an official inquiry has concluded.

Richard Sharp will come under intense pressure to step down as the company’s chief after the findings of the two-month-long investigation are expected to be released on Friday.

Adam Heppinstall KC’s report found Mr Sharp breached the Public Appointments Code by failing to inform the committee that interviewed him.

Mr Sharp helped put Sam Blyth, a distant relative of Mr Johnsons, in touch with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, because Mr Blyth wanted to provide the then Prime Minister with the loan facility.

Mr Sharp thought at the time that, having reported the problem with his BBC candidacy to Mr Case, he did not need to tell the nominating committee.

The Telegraph understands that the investigation found Mr Sharp’s breach created a perceived conflict of interest.

Richard Sharp “hesitating to quit”

Mr. Sharp, 67, a former banker at Goldman Sachs, will inevitably be forced to think about his position but is reluctant to resign, of course.

If Mr Sharp refuses to step down, Rishi Sunak will have to decide his fate – presenting the Prime Minister with a second major dilemma, just a week after Dominic Raab was forced to resign following an investigation into allegations of bullying .

Allies of Mr Sharp have suggested he may survive as they believe the inquiry rules out any suggestion he was made chairman of the BBC following the facilitation of the loan deal.

He argued that he had no involvement in the arrangement of the loan guarantee to Mr Johnson and had not acted in bad faith by failing to report the approach made to him by a businessman. business wishing to relieve Mr Johnson’s financial difficulties.

But Mr Heppinstall ruled that Mr Sharp’s omission was a technical breach, something the BBC chairman has now acknowledged. It is understood that lead counsel accepted Mr. Sharp’s version of events.

It is unclear whether the chairman can survive calls for his resignation, but insists that if he is to leave the BBC he will do so with his reputation at least partially restored by Mr Heppinstall’s findings.

Mr Sunak will be reluctant to act, as the couple remain close friends.

Mr Sharp was for a time Mr Sunaks’ boss at Goldman Sachs and was drafted into Number 11 Downing Street by the then Chancellor to work on the Treasury’s response to the Covid crisis.

Labor may not wish to demand Mr Sharps’ resignation as that would give Mr Sunak the chance to choose another BBC chairman on a four-year contract.

Mr Sharp’s term expires in February 2025, when Sir Keir Starmer could be Prime Minister.

Road to Survive the Fury

Mr Heppinstall’s report was ordered in February by the Public Appointments Commissioner after the existence of the loan was made public by The Sunday Times.

William Shawcross, the commissioner, recused himself because he had met Mr Sharp on previous occasions.

His findings were passed on to the BBC and to Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, whose department led the nomination process.

Mr Sharp was appointed BBC President in February 2021 by Mr Johnson on the advice of Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, and following a panel-led interview and selection process special.

A previous inquiry by MPs on the culture select committee sharply criticized Mr Sharp for his decision not to disclose this information during the interview process or to that committee during the pre-nomination hearing.

The MPs’ inquiry concluded: The failure of Mr Sharp to disclose his actions to the panel and committee, despite believing it to be entirely appropriate, constitutes a breach of the standards expected of applicants to such public appointments.

The Telegraph understands that Mr Heppinstalls’ report is far less abrasive, offering the BBC chairman a way out of the fury.

The allies recognize that the situation remains fluid and do not know what Mr. Sharp will do.

Insiders insist he was an impressive and successful chairman who resisted attempts by Nadine Dorries, during her tenure as Culture Secretary, to scrap licensing fees and eventually secured a funding deal that would will increase with inflation over the next four years. from April next year.

Mr Sharp also argued that not mentioning the loan would have had no material effect on the decision to appoint him, since his ties to the Conservative Party were open and well known. He previously donated more than 400,000 to the Tories.

His employment in No 11 was also public and declared.