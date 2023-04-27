‘Ek Professor Ki Beti…’: PM Modi Suicide Note Joke Draws Opposition Wrath Here’s What He Said





Prime Minister Modi’s suicide note joke draws criticism Photo: Twitter New Delhi: The joke about Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ suicide note during a news channel event drew strong reactions from the opposition, with Congress wondering how the prime minister can be insensitive to suicide. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Modi over a joke he made involving a suicide note and said, “Thousands of families are losing their children to suicide. The Prime Minister should not make fun of them, he said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also lambasted the prime minister, saying the prime minister and those who laughed heartily at his joke should better educate themselves rather than insensitively ridicule mental health issues. What had PM Modi said? Speaking at the media channel’s conclave on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi shared a joke with the audience about how a teacher spotted a spelling mistake while reading a suicide note from his daughter and wondered how she had spelled it wrong despite her efforts for so many years. . Sharing the video of Prime Minister Modis’ joke during the conclave, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, Depression and suicide, especially among young people, ARE NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164,033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. A huge percentage of them were under the age of 30. It’s a tragedy, not a joke. Depression and suicide, especially in young people, ARE NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164033 India t.co/0gdL1StHbv — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023 The prime minister and those who laugh heartily at his joke should better educate themselves and raise awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this callous and morbid way, the congressional secretary has said. Citing government statistics, Congress said that in 2021, more than 1.64 lakh Indians committed suicide in the country and questioned how can someone be “so insensitive” to suicide. “The Prime Minister tells a ‘joke’ about ‘suicide’. How can you be so callous about suicide? Every day 450 people are forced to commit suicide in our country and it’s a ‘joke’ for the Prime Minister “, the party tweeted.

