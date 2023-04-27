Mike Pence testifies before the federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump and January 6





Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of then-President Donald Trump and others, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The testimony marks a significant turning point in the criminal investigation and the first time in modern history that a vice president has been compelled to testify about the president he served alongside.

Pence testified for more than five hours, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, and while adviser Marc Short did not confirm the appearance Thursday, he did address the legal back and forth over the testimony.

I think the vice president, you know, had his own case based on the speech and debate clause. He was happy that for the first time a judge recognized that this applied to the vice president of the United States, Short said in an interview on NewsNation afterwards. But he was willing to obey the law and the courts ordered him to testify.

Pence was set to recount for the first time under oath his direct conversations with Trump through Jan. 6, 2021. Trump repeatedly pressured him to block the 2020 election outcome, including on the morning of Jan. 6 in a private phone call, and a federal judge previously ruled that Pence could be forced to recount the two men’s conversations where Trump may have acted corruptly.

Pences’ meeting with investigators comes as he explores a potential challenge to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, his testimony likely to draw a strong backlash from his former boss.

As part of his political appearances and a recent book tour, Pence speaks frequently about refusing to do Trump’s bidding on Jan. 6 and instead following the Constitution. But he had avoided speaking under oath in any investigation.

The Washington, DC grand jury, whose deliberations are secret, met just before 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. This coincided with increased security inside the courthouse and two SUVs with tinted windows spotted ferrying people to the building.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and a spokesperson for Pence both declined to comment on Thursday.

Smith’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to block the election outcome has long sought to question Pence under oath given his closeness to Trump in the White House.

Pence and Trump both went to court to suspend his unprecedented subpoena. But trial and appeals judges ordered Pence to testify about his direct conversations with the then-president’s rulings that were consistent with several other losses the courts inflicted on Trump as he tried to prevent senior officials in his administration from testifying.

The latest decision from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, which declined to grant emergency relief to Trump, came Wednesday night.

The case placed Pence in a unique position to define the powers of his former office and the court had even given the former vice president the option of keeping his actions out of criminal prosecution while he was president. of the Senate on January 6. Still, much of what Smiths’ team seems to care about would be achievable by the grand jury.

Trump’s conversations with Pence and about Pence in the days leading up to the U.S. Capitol riot have sparked keen interest among investigators investigating the attack.

Although Pence refused to testify before the House select committee that investigated the insurgency, people in Trump’s orbit told the committee about a heated phone call he had with Pence on the day of the attack at the during which he had insulted his vice-president. Pence and Trump did not speak during the attack on the Capitol itself, in which many Trump supporters angrily searched for him, and Pence narrowly escaped the crowd heading for the Senate. .

Much of what is known about Trump’s communications with Pence leading up to the insurgency comes from a memoir the former vice president released last year, as well as people who testified at the House inquiry into the attack.

Nicholas Luna, a former Trump special aide, said he remembered Trump calling Pence a wimp. Luna said he remembered something to the effect that Trump said, I made the wrong decision four or five years ago.

And Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump’s former chief of staff, said she remembered Ivanka Trump telling her that her father had just had an upsetting conversation with the vice president.

Radford said he was told Trump called Pence the P-word, referring to a pejorative term.

For Pence, many of his public comments about his conversations with Trump in the days before and after the insurgency he disclosed in his memoir.

In the book, Pence wrote that Trump told him in the days before the attack that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was too honest to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

The former vice president also said in the book that he asked his general counsel for a briefing on voter count law proceedings after Trump, in a Dec. 5 phone call, mentioned to the first time challenging the results of the elections to the House of Representatives.

Over the Dec. 21 luncheon, Pence wrote, he tried to push Trump to listen to the advice of White House advisory teams, rather than outside lawyers, a suggestion the then-president rejected.

And Pence wrote that Trump told him in a phone call on New Year’s Day: You’re too honest, predicting that hundreds of thousands will hate you and people will think you’re stupid.

Mr. President, I have no doubt there were irregularities and fraud, Pence wrote that he told Trump. It’s just a matter of who decides, and under the law who is Congress.

This story has been updated with additional details.

