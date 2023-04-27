Zelenskyy sees ‘opportunity’ in China’s mediation offer with Russia, but insists on ‘territorial integrity’

Kyiv – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described his Wednesday phone conversation with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “long and above all reasonable”. Their conversation and Xi’s promise to send an envoy to Kiev to discuss a “political solution” raised the prospect of China acting as a potential peacemaker in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Alluding to China’s unique influence over Vladimir Putin’s isolated regime, as Russia’s most valuable trading partner and the world’s only military superpower to have yet condemned the invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that there was “an opportunity to use China’s political power to reinforce principles and rules”. that peace must be built. »

Ukraine and China are “equally interested in the strength of nations’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in respecting essential security rules, particularly in terms of the inadmissibility of threats of the use of nuclear weapons” , said Zelenskyy.

A reading of the same phone call, quoted by Chinese state media, said Xi also noted the two countries’ “mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the two countries, calling it the “political underpinning of China-China relations.” -Ukrainians”.

This combination of file photos shows Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok, Thailand on November 19, 2022, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside Kiev, Ukraine on April 7, 2023. PA



The statement underscored China’s long-standing position that it is a neutral party to the war in Ukraine, adding that it “would not watch the fire from afar, pour fuel on the fire, or profit nor the opportunity to make a profit”. “

The latest remark seemed like a direct hit at the United States and other countries that have supplied hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine.

“What China has done is above all odds,” the statement said, adding, “dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out. There are no winners in a nuclear war.”

The Ukrainian leader spoke to Xi as his commanders remain locked in a brutal battle to hold onto the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have fought to capture for months.

Battle for “territorial integrity” in Bakhmut

New video from the front lines shows Ukrainian soldiers taking cover under constant shelling and gunfire amid the rubble and ruins of the city. There’s not much left to fight.

The longest battle of the war was costly for both sides – a bloody shootout with tens of thousands of casualties.

“A large amount of [Russia’s] most of the combat-ready units were deployed around Bakhmut,” said the deputy commander of the 2nd Rifle Battalion of the Ukrainian 93rd Brigade, which carries the callsign Philosopher. “We keep them here, and they can’t move in other directions.

“The situation is tense now,” the commander acknowledged, but he said Russian forces had “failed to encircle the town.” Instead, he said they were pounding Bakhmut with artillery day and night.

Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, amid a brutal battle between Ukrainian forces and invading Russian troops on April 26 2023. Libkos/AP



Russian and Ukrainian forces seem determined to inflict as much damage as possible on the other side ahead of a long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military showed some of its weapons supplied by the United States ahead of this offensive, including new Patriot missile defense systems and Bradley combat vehicles.

Russia, meanwhile, launched its biggest recruiting drive since the start of the war, with ad campaigns urging people to enlist with slogans such as “Defend the Fatherland” and “You are a man. Be it”.

In a conflict that has already taken a horrific human cost, including thousands of civilian lives, both sides appear to be preparing for what is to come. Despite China’s offer of aid, few expect it to be relief from the bloodshed.

If there are new offensives or counter-offensives, Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine told CBS News, “it will mean more civilian casualties…this will also be more travel”.

Bogner said there were concerns not only for civilian lives but also for captured forces amid unconfirmed reports that troops on both sides may have been ordered to kill POWs if they were under overwhelming pressure on the battlefield.

Pointing to grim discoveries made in liberated Ukrainian cities like Kherson, the UN envoy said if Russian forces were forced to withdraw from more territory than they currently hold, it could reveal new atrocities.

“Unfortunately, this will likely mean that we will again document more serious violations of international human rights, or summary executions, conflict-related sexual violence, enforced disappearances, etc.,” she told CBS News.