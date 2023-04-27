Turkey’s Erdogan makes a video appearance following a health crisis





Turkish ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a video appearance on Thursday after canceling a series of campaign events and trips over the past two days for health reasons. The health saga comes at a critical moment in Turkish politics, ahead of the country’s elections due to be held on May 14. Speaking via video link at the opening of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in the Mediterranean port city of Mersin, the seemingly recovered but tired Erdogan said the project was the biggest joint Turkish-Russian investment to date. . Erdogan, 69, spoke for six minutes. “Although after 60 years of delay, our country has entered the league of nuclear powers,” Erdogan said. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the same event for 12 minutes. Speaking earlier on Thursday, the country’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan suffered from a gastrointestinal infection and his general health was good. I was with him this morning. His health is quite good, he said. Erdogan was due to attend the Mersin event in person, but his travel plans were canceled after a live interview was abruptly cut short on Tuesday evening. The interview was cut short, with Erdogan citing a stomach cold and expressing sadness over the disruption. “I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday. Thursday’s event marked his first public appearance, albeit virtually, since the incident, as all his other campaign events and travel plans were canceled, fueling speculation about his health on social media ahead of the critical election. of May 14. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN said on Wednesday that the president was suffering from heart problems. The rumors prompted harsh denials from government officials on Wednesday night. Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling party, called the allegations immoral. On Thursday, it was still unclear when Erdogan would return to the election campaign in person. The Turkish leader faces his closest electoral race since becoming president in 2014. An Al-Monitor/Premise poll released on Thursday showed Erdogan virtually tied with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The Mersin project was initially touted as a big achievement for Erdogan, but speculation about his health overshadowed the announcement. A Russian company is currently building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, on the southern Mediterranean coast. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, attended the ceremony in person. Erdogan and Putin had a telephone conversation before the ceremony, the communications directorate of the Turkish presidency said. The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional developments, including the wars in Ukraine and Syria, according to the Turkish reading. Footage released by the leadership showed Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin with Erdogan during the call to his office. The country’s first nuclear power plant, with an ultimate capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors, was built by the Russian state company Rosatom. The build-operate-transfer project was granted a 49-year production license that expires in June 2066 under an agreement between Ankara and Moscow signed in 2010.

