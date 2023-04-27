Why Joe Biden and Donald Trump could skip the presidential debates in 2024





Neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump, their respective parties’ leading presidential contenders, appear to have any intention of participating in primary debates in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee does not hold any debates, which has drawn condemnation from Bidens, two anti-vaxxer Democratic challengers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, who also sought the nomination in 2020 as well as some prominent figures from right, including Georgia. Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene.

And Trump signaled on his TruthSocial social network on Tuesday that he would not participate in the GOP primary debates. I see everyone talking about the Republican debates, but no one got my approval, or the approval of the Trump campaign, before announcing them, he wrote. When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers and have hostile networks with angry anchors, TRUMP & MAGA who hate to ask the questions, why subject yourself to being defamed and abused?

In Bidens’ case, it’s not out of the norm for the incumbent president’s party to forgo primary debates when it seeks re-election. At least the last four sitting presidents, including Trump, have not participated in primary debates when seeking a second term. This is by design: parties don’t want to entertain challengers when the incumbent usually has an inherent electoral advantage.

It might be more unusual for a candidate not to participate in a debate in an open primary, as is the case with Trump. But he also occupies the rare position of a former president who served only one term, and he has little to gain by participating as an undisputed frontrunner, leading in the polls by more than 20 points. It’s smart of him not to want to give someone else all that free airtime, said Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow in governance studies and director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution. . It makes perfect sense not to argue with a group of little mortals. If you’re a really serious favorite, all you can do in a debate is lose.

That might come as a bit of a relief to Trump’s challengers, given that he managed to eviscerate his Republican opponents in 2016 on the debate stage by hurling petty insults that ultimately stuck.

They are absolutely thrilled because they won’t be called out by name or the slander that comes with Trump being on a debate stage. It sucks oxygen out of every room, said Todd Belt, a professor at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.

But to issue a serious challenge to Trump, candidates may also need the platform to boost their profile. Debates do little to directly and immediately change viewers’ opinions of candidates, researchers found in a 2019 paper studying the influence of 56 televised debates on 31 elections in the United States and six others. country. But winning the news verdict on a debate and exceeding expectations visibly increases candidates’ fundraising numbers, media coverage and social media engagement, and it can have downstream effects on their campaigns, Belt said. That’s certainly what happened to Kamala Harris after a notable moment in the 2020 Democratic primary debates where she criticized Bidens’ record on school bus programs.

These debates are really an opportunity for lesser-known candidates to come forward to voters and try to gain traction, he said.

Will Trump and Biden debate at all?

A big question is whether Trump and Biden will struggle if they both make it to the general election. Most remember the first debate between the two in 2020 not for its content but for its chaos: they talked so much about each other it was virtually unintelligible. They lowered the temperature in their second debate that year after introducing a mute button.

Kamarck said it’s usually in candidates’ best interests to debate in a general election because presidential elections have recently been very close and they can’t pass up the opportunity to speak to a national audience. But Trump or Biden are unlikely to be eager to rehash past clashes in 2024. (We contacted the Trump campaign and the DNC, but did not immediately respond.)

Although debates have become an unofficial requirement to run for president, there are modern precedents for presidential candidates refusing to debate in general elections. After the first televised presidential debate in 1960, there was a 16-year period during which there were no presidential debates, with former presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon both refusing to participate. And in 1980, former President Jimmy Carter opted out of the first presidential debate due to objections to including an independent candidate.

It’s unclear whether Biden and Trump will choose to break the streak. If they did, it would be another symptom of the broader breakdown in American political dialogue.

It’s important for the electorate to hear the candidates directly instead of just stump ads and speeches, Belt said. It is important for someone to be asked pointed questions if they want to be President of the United States and be able to defend their record. And I think if you lose that, then I think you’ve lost something important in the larger discourse around presidential politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/politics/2023/4/27/23700848/donald-trump-joe-biden-presidential-debates-2024-election

