Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan believes assassination attempt will come from government

Imran Khan explains why he doesn’t believe his own government that ‘foreign agencies’ will be responsible for any assassination attempt

Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, said he believed his life was threatened by his own government.

The ex-cricket star will appear in Islamabad High Court on Friday to face charges of illegally selling state gifts he received during his tenure as prime minister and concealing his assets.

Mr Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April, told ITV News he expects an assassination attempt by those who do not want his re-election.

“The government, through the Home Office, issued a warning that my life was at risk,” he said.

“But they say he is threatened by some ‘foreign agencies’ – now I know who I am threatened from.

Mr Khan believes the eight-hour drive to the High Court in Islamabad is an attempt to ‘expose’ him

“These are the same people who tried to assassinate me, the people who sit in government right now.”

On November 3 last year, Mr Khan was shot in the leg in what has been widely described as an assassination attempt.

A gunman opened fire on a campaign truck carrying Mr Khan in Wazirabad district, eastern Punjab province, lightly wounding him and some of his supporters, a senior member of his party and parliament said. police.

He said the same three people who carried out the assassination attempt in November also tried to ‘take him out’ on March 18, when supporters of Mr Khan clashed violently with police outside the courthouse complex. Islamabad.

He named three people in the government who are responsible for both attempts, he said.

“The three people I predicted were going to use the pretext of the religious fanatic to try to kill me,” he said.

“I narrowly escaped when I went to attend my trial on March 18.

“I was very lucky to make it out alive – it was just a miracle, it was the perfect death trap.

“So twice they tried to kill me.”

Mr Khan also took to his Twitter to warn the world that the ‘same 3’ people will be responsible for any assassination attempt on Friday – not foreign agencies.

“I will have to appear in court in Islamabad, which means I will be on the road for eight hours – four hours to go there, four hours to return.”

“And I think it’s a deliberate attempt, they want to get me out of the house to expose myself.

“(My) life is in danger because these people realize that every time there is an election, I will come to power and therefore have to be eliminated.”

