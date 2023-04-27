BBC board concerns add pressure on Sharp to step down as chairman

BBC directors have raised concerns that chairman Richard Sharps’ position will become untenable after being made aware of the inquiry into his appointment, adding to pressure for his resignation as early as Friday.

The BBC’s board met this week to discuss the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner’s independent investigation into Sharps’ selection for chairman which was led by Adam Heppinstall KC. The results of the survey are expected to be released on Friday.

Sharps’ nomination by Boris Johnson for the UK broadcaster’s chairmanship in 2021 has been undermined by conflict of interest charges.

The BBC’s board does not have the formal capacity to act against its chairman but can express opinions on its confidence and concerns in the broadcaster’s long-term direction. The decision to choose and replace the chairman of the BBC ultimately rests with the government.

People familiar with the talks said the board viewed the situation as increasingly difficult after being briefed on the inquiry and the noise and problems caused to the BBC by the Sharps selection controversy.

A person familiar with the situation said there was also recognition of Sharps’ accomplishments during his tenure, but that may not be enough to change the situation.

The board also clarified that it was up to Sharp to decide if he wanted to stay or go, the person added. Sharp had not tendered his resignation Thursday night, but people familiar with the talks described it as increasingly possible given the controversy’s continuing ill will and anger.

However, they warned that Sharp could still continue as chairman and that no decision had been made.

One said Sharp had also acknowledged the controversy was causing a distraction for the BBC at a time when it was trying to map out its long-term digital future.

Heppinstall’s investigation looked at whether the appointment process was conducted in accordance with the governance code for public appointments.

The former Goldman Sachs banker was drawn into considering a deal to strike a guarantee deal on a loan of up to £800,000 for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of his appointment.

Candidates for the BBC Presidency are required to declare any matter which may lead to a real or perceived conflict of interest. Sharp denied wrongdoing and refused to resign, arguing that he did not facilitate or arrange Johnson’s financing. Sharp insisted he was appointed on merit.

Security for the loan was provided by Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and Johnson’s distant cousin. Sharp said he put Blyth in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and the UK’s top civil servant.

MPs on the culture committee found he had made significant errors of judgment in failing to declare his role in facilitating the loan.

Senior MP Damian Green said Sharp chose not to tell either the nominating committee or our committee about his involvement in facilitating a loan to Boris Johnson…Such a significant error in judgment meant we weren’t not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the role of President of the BBC.

Sharp, a major Conservative Party donor who was on the board of the conservative think tank Center for Policy Studies until he took up his post at the BBC, is chairman of the BBC’s board. since February 2021.

He started at JPMorgan before making a career at investment bank Goldman Sachs, where he served as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s boss.

The BBC said it would not comment on the speculation. A Sharp spokesperson declined to comment. The government declined to comment.