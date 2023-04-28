Donald Trump returns to New Hampshire and focuses on Biden rematch





By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

MANCHESTER, NH – Former President Donald Trump turned his attention to the general election on Thursday, using his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own re-election bid to brag about his poll results and suggest that he doesn’t need to debate his Republican rivals.

Trump’s appearance in New Hampshire marked his first return to an early voting state since his legal troubles grew. He spoke the same day his former vice president, Mike Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the 2020 election. Meanwhile, writer E. Jean Carroll testified Thursday that she was raped by Trump in the 1990s, a charge he denies.

“We are a nation in serious decline, a nation that has lost its way,” Trump said at a hotel in downtown Manchester, a venue smaller than his typical large-scale gatherings. “We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again. We can do this. It’s not too late.”

In a nod to his 2016 run, Trump said he was retiring the “twisted” nickname he used to define his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and would now apply it to Biden. He has pledged to take over the White House and “settle our unfinished business” in a potential 2024 rematch with the current president.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, center, during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., Thursday, April 27, 2023. Trump is seeking to become the first former president since Grover Cleveland to be elected to a second, non-consecutive term in office. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

Biting nicknames have been a mainstay of Trump’s campaigns, delighting his supporters and helping define his rivals, including “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Little Marco” Rubio and “Low-energy Jeb” Bush.

Trump’s appearance in New Hampshire came two days after Biden launched his own long-awaited re-election campaign, portraying himself as he did in 2020 as a buttress against Trump and his Make America Great Again political bid. Biden’s campaign launch video included snapshots of Trump and warned against “MAGA extremists” working to erode freedoms, including the right to vote and abortion rights.

Trump is seen as a frontrunner for the GOP nomination, although more Republicans are expected to enter the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump’s campaign this week began airing its first television ad, which assaults DeSantis. In the ad, Trump takes credit for DeSantis’ political rise and shows the governor lashing out at the former president, including excerpts from a 2018 gubernatorial campaign ad in which he uses some Trump slogans like “Build the wall” and “You’re fired.”

Trump, who has considered skipping the primary debates, on Thursday pointed to his large lead in the polls and asked, “Why would you do that?”

Two weeks ago, Trump appeared with several other announced and potential presidential candidates at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis. Last weekend, he spoke via video at a rally of evangelicals in Iowa that marked the unofficial start of the state’s 2024 caucus campaign.

“It doesn’t feel good to have such conservative, formidable Republicans fighting each other,” said Kathy Holmes, a 69-year-old retired teacher from Chichester, New Hampshire. Holmes, who said she plans to vote for Trump in the state’s first primary, wore homemade buttons featuring Trump’s face with fluffy blonde hair glued to her Manchester event on Thursday.

Holmes said she would like to see DeSantis run for president in 2028, but for now he is needed as governor of Florida.

Even as the campaign season progresses, Trump’s legal worries do not diminish.

Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty in New York to a 34-count indictment accusing him of trying to bury the extramarital affair allegations that arose during his first campaign in the White House.

A civil rape case against him went to trial in Manhattan this week. A former magazine columnist testified on Wednesday that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a luxury department store in 1996. Trump called the complaint a fiction and has not yet attended the trial, although his lawyers say he might decide to testify.

On Monday, an Atlanta prosecutor investigating illegal interference by Trump and his allies in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election said she plans to announce charging decisions in the case this summer. She asked law enforcement officials to prepare security measures in case of strong public reaction.

Trump also faces ongoing investigations by the US Department of Justice into top-secret documents found at his Florida estate and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump denied all accusations of wrongdoing and insisted the investigations were politically motivated.

New Hampshire is a politically vibrant state, although voters in the state rejected Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It was, however, the first state Trump won in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, propelling him in the GOP dominance he maintains to this day.

The former president made another visit to New Hampshire earlier this year, stopping in Salem as part of his first appearances during his final White House campaign.

