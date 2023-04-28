Xi’s call with Zelenskiy sets the stage for greater Chinese diplomatic push in Europe

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago, calling for a ‘political resolution’ to the war through dialogue and promising to to send a delegation to Ukraine to hold talks.

During the long-awaited call on April 26, Xi offered to help facilitate peace talks and appeared to pledge neutrality in the conflict, saying Beijing “will not look the other way fire or will add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis for profit,” according to a Chinese reading out loud.

Zelenskiy, according to the Ukrainian reading, used the almost one hour conversation discuss ways of “eventual cooperation to establish a just and lasting peace” while insisting that Ukraine will not give up lost territory and that the country must be “restored within the 1991 borders” , referring to the occupied areas of eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The call was widely seen as an attempt by China to mend its strained ties with the European Union as the bloc formulates a new policy towards China ahead of a June summit and is part of an effort wider Chinese to assuage European concerns about its stance on the war. in Ukraine, which many Western analysts and officials see as largely favorable to Russian President Vladimir Putin.





“Xi still benefits more from his relationship with Russia and has a more strategic interest in keeping it strong than anything Kiev could offer to replace it,” said Sari Arho Havren, a Brussels-based China expert and visiting scholar at the Institute. University of Helsinki. RFE/RL. “It’s mainly Xi who gives European leaders the lens they want to see.”

Xi-Zelenskiy’s call also came just days after controversial comments by Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, sparked a backlash in Europe following an April 21 interview with the channel. French LCI news outlet in which he said that countries that were once part of the Soviet Union have no “effective status” under international law as he also contested Ukraine’s sovereignty over the Crimea.

The comments attracted conviction European leaders, who accused Lu of undermining the sovereignty of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and of interfering in Europe’s internal affairs. Others said the comments led them to question Beijing’s intentions to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which it positioned itself to do in a 12-point proposal in February.





“The timing of the call appears to be tied to the storm in the EU that Lu Shaye’s comments have caused,” Arho Havren said. “Xi is doing crisis management and aims to calm the heated atmosphere in Europe and prevent it from becoming even more anti-China – and therefore prevent it from becoming more pro-US in the process as well.”

Xi had resisted pressure of the West and outreach to Kyiv for months-long direct talks with Zelenskiy, with Europe pushing China to act responsibly as a senior member of the UN and Xi welcoming European powers to Beijing, including Understood visits German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

China remains Russia’s main strategic ally amid the conflict, and Xi has held several meetings with Putin throughout the war, including a high-level visit to Moscow in March.

Reacting to the call, EU officials expressed cautious optimism, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying the call “was expected” and that it was “very good news”. .

“It’s a first step that China will eventually reach out to Ukraine, and we want to say that any meaningful initiative for a just peace for Ukraine is welcome,” Borrell told a conference. press on April 26 during a trip to Colombia.





EU officials say they are keen to welcome a more constructive role from Beijing, but also note that they remain skeptical of China’s ability to broker a lasting peace in the conflict. They added that they remained realistic about the longevity of Beijing’s deepening relationship with Moscow, stressing how Xi abstained to use the term “war” to describe the conflict during Zelenskiy’s call, referring to the “Ukrainian crisis” instead.

An EU official who requested anonymity in order to speak to the media told RFE/RL that the 27-nation bloc is watching China’s special envoy to Ukraine closely and that Brussels fully supports Zelenskiy.

“It is up to Ukraine to decide the future parameters of any potential negotiations,” the official said.

Beijing has announced that Li Hui, special representative for Eurasian affairs, will lead his delegation to Ukraine and “to other countries”.

Li is China’s former ambassador to Russia, serving from 2009 to 2019 and overseeing a pivotal period of deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow that culminated in a “limitless” partnership in February 2022.





In response to the call and announcement of Li’s delegation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on April 26 that Moscow had taken note of China’s willingness to facilitate negotiations with Ukraine, but under current conditions negotiations are unlikely, which she said Kyiv was responsible for. .

Limit the damage

While Xi’s phone call with Zelenskiy seeks to capitalize on the momentum generated around Beijing’s role as a peace broker and to stifle the return of Lu’s comments in Europe, Chinese officials also aimed to limit spillovers among the former Soviet countries of Central Asia.

In an unusual rebuke from its own official on April 24, China’s foreign ministry disavowed Lu’s remarks, calling them “personal comments.”

This was followed on April 26 by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who reaffirmed Beijing’s support for the independence and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries when he met his counterparts in Kazakhstan, from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the city of Xi’an.

“China firmly supports Central Asian countries in choosing their own development paths in light of their national conditions,” Qin said, adding that Beijing opposes any outside interference in China’s internal affairs. Central Asia.





In contrast to public anger across Europe over Lu’s comments, governments in Central Asia were notably silent on remarks that called their independence into question.

“It should come as no surprise that Central Asian countries have not publicly criticized Lu’s highly controversial statement,” Temur Umarov, a member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told RFE/RL. “It’s standard practice in their relationship with China not to raise issues like this publicly.”

Li’s comments about former Soviet countries were part of a heated debate with a French TV host over Taiwan’s right to self-determination. China’s ambassador to France is one of the country’s most prominent “wolf warriors” – diplomats known for their aggressive and unapologetic rhetoric defending what they see as China’s national interests – and no is no stranger to courting controversy.

Many analysts say Beijing is unlikely to want to offend its Central Asian neighbors, especially as China prepares to host its first-ever in-person summit between Xi and his Central Asian counterparts in May. China has recognized Central Asia as independent since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and has long settled border disputes with the five countries in the 1990s.

But the comments are not the first time the Chinese questioning of the sovereignty of former Soviet countries has spilled over.

In 2020 Kazakhstan summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest an article by a private Chinese online media company that said the country wanted to “go back to China”. The article appeared to be part of a series that emanated of a private entity that also claimed Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which also share a border with China, wanted to “return” to the country. The articles were eventually removed.