Imran Khan will appear in IHC today – Pakistan

April 28, 2023 1:33 a.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan is set to return to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after some harrowing moments during his last visit. Mr Khan has also recently shown apprehensions about his alleged assassination.

According to sources, Imran Khan will again appear in Islamabad High Court to file his bail petition in the latest sedition case. In addition, the PTI President’s attorney will also plead for the bail hearing to be scheduled today. The case was dismissed on April 7 and Mr Khan was reportedly accused of publicly inciting the institutions. The case was registered by magistrate Manzoor Ahmad at Ramna PS.

It would be worth mentioning that the last time the PTI Chairman visited the Islamabad court complex with heavy security measures, he narrowly escaped arrest from the High Court. Mr Khan charged there was a full-fledged plan to kill him within the jurisdiction of the court.

Imran Khan is due to leave for Islamabad today at 7am from his Lahore residence: Zaman Park. Last time when Imran Khan left his home for Islamabad, his home was raided by police after a protracted operation which caused an outcry among PTI supporters.

The PTI President has been granted a protective bond until April 26 in the same case from the Lahore High Court. As the warrant for the protection bond has expired, Imran Khan seems to be embarking on a journey that should cause him problems or possibly a probable arrest in Islamabad. Even though, when the capital’s police tried to arrest Imran Khan in the previous hearing, the law and order situation in Islamabad deteriorated significantly.

Imran Khan in his latest flurry of tweets has also raised suspicions that once again a plot is underway to kill him using the name of foreign agencies and the one he previously named for his attempt. of murder would be responsible in case of misfortune.

Interior Min says my life is threatened by foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the whole country that the only threat to my life comes from the 3 people I named after the assassination attempt in Wazirabad. Even 3, + 3 others I identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2023

