Wow, KKB invites President Joko Widodo to negotiate for the Susi Air pilot to be free





Editor:

Heaven| Video capture showing the Susi Air pilot at Sandra KKB or OPM. -Special/Net- PALPRES.COM– Almost no news of Captain Philips Max Marten who was taken hostage by the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) or the Free Papua Organization (OPM) on February 7, 2023, while landing his plane at the airport of Paro, Nduga Regency. Suddenly, Wednesday April 26, 2023, the video of Captain Philips who is a pilot of Susi Air went viral on social networks after being shared by OPM. In the video, the pilot can be seen in good health, it’s just that he looked thin when he was held hostage by the KKB. However, from the statement submitted by Captain Philips himself that he claims to be in good health, for which the video was made on Monday, April 24, 2023. READ ALSO: Are these 3 regions of Papua targets of TNI and Polri? Moeldoko: Firm action will be taken for KKB Philips admitted that he received food and was treated well by the OPM. Amazingly, he also asked the Indonesian government not to use bombs to release him as it was very dangerous for him. Not only that, according to its written statement as well, OPM requested the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to immediately stop the military operations in Nduga. In fact, the OPM even threatened that if the military operation was not stopped, undesirable things would happen that would involve the life of the Susi Air pilot. READ ALSO: GREAT! Social assistance recipients will receive double liquid BLT, see the list of recipients here And, the KKB or the OPM asked for negotiations with the government, in this case the president, if you want Captain Philips to be free, the military operations must be stopped immediately. Separately, the broadcast of the video was answered by Kapendam Cenderawasih, Colonel Kav Herman Taryaman. He denied that the bombing in the Nduga Regency area was linked to the search for the pilot from New Zealand. “Nothing like that, they spread rumors on social media slandering the TNI and Polri, all hoaxes,” he said. Check out other news and articles on Google News Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://palpres.disway.id/read/649085/waduh-kkb-ajak-presiden-joko-widodo-negosiasi-agar-pilot-susi-air-bebas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos