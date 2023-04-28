Trump loses appeal to bar Pence from testifying at Jan. 6 inquest | donald trump





A federal appeals court has denied Donald Trump’s emergency motion to bar Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election, clearing the way for the special counsel reviewing the case to get potentially inculpatory accounts of Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The sealed ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit on Wednesday marks the end of Trump’s efforts to prevent Pence from disclosing information to federal prosecutors unless his legal team makes the unlikely move to challenge the ruling in court. complete DC circuit or the supreme. to research.

Pence is considered a potentially consequential witness because Trump pressured him to illegally reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden during the joint session of Congress and was at a December 2021 meeting at the White House with Republican lawmakers who discussed objections to Bidens’ victory.

Both interactions are of particular interest to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation as his office examines whether Trump sought to unlawfully obstruct certification and defraud the United States by seeking to nullify the election results of 2020.

Prosecutors have been trying to obtain testimony from Pence for months, starting with Justice Department requests last year and then through a grand jury subpoena issued by Smith, who inherited of the extensive criminal investigation.

The subpoena was challenged by Trump’s attorneys, who claimed executive privilege to limit the scope of Pences’ testimony, as well as Pences’ attorney, who argued that his role as president of the Senate on January 6 meant that he was shielded from legal scrutiny by the executive branch.

Both requests to limit the scope of Pence’s testimony were largely denied by the court’s new US Chief Justice James Boasberg, who issued a flat denial to Trump and a more nuanced decision to Pence who confirmed that he was protected in part by speaking or debating protections.

As a result, the team of former vice presidents declined to challenge the decision. But Trump’s legal team disagreed and filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, which was denied Wednesday night by Judges Gregory Katsas, Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins.

A team attorney representing Trump in special counsel cases could not say whether he would appeal the decision in higher court, although such a ruling is not expected.

In the wake of Election Day, Trump tried to pressure Pence to help him reverse his defeat by using his largely ceremonial role as Senate Speaker on Jan. 6 to reject Biden’s legitimate voters lists. and prevent its certification.

The effort was largely based on Pence accepting fake voter lists for Trump, a ploy that is also being criminally investigated to create a pretext to cast doubt on the election results and prevent Biden to become president.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

The lobbying campaign grew out of Trump alongside figures inside and outside government, including Trump lawyer John Eastman, other lawyers affiliated with Trump’s campaign like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and dozens of Republican members of Congress.

Pence was among the few people to have had one-on-one talks with Trump on the day and the day before the attack on the Capitol, which investigators from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee concluded last year. as a conspiracy of which the former president had prior knowledge. .

Given that Pence is barred from testifying about preparations for his role as Senate president, it’s unclear how enlightening his testimony could be for prosecutors.

But Pences’ team has long argued privately that he can testify to other efforts by Trump, the Trump campaign and outside individuals to overturn the 2020 election results that could speak to their mindset in the weeks of November 2020 at Bidens inauguration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/26/trump-appeal-pence-testimony-january-6-attack-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos