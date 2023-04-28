Turkey’s Looming Crisis – GZERO Media





Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the man who dominated Turkish politics for a generation, was once mayor of Istanbul, and that job helped him rise to national leadership. Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey, he once said. That’s why, in 2019, he took it personally when his party’s mayoral candidate, Binali Yldrm, failed. In a city of 10 million voters, the opposition Ekrem mamolu beat Erdoan’s man by just 13,000 votes. But Erdoan refused to accept defeat. Instead, he urged Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council to cancel the vote and relaunch the elections three months later. In the rematch, the opposition again won, this time by nearly 800,000 votes. Even Erdoan had to accept this result. It was four years ago. Now is the time for national presidential and parliamentary elections, and there too the margin should be very slim. After two decades of Erdo’s political primacy, the latest polls show a dead heat. A finally unified opposition alliance backing technocrat Kemal Kldarolu, soaring inflation, a currency crisis and scandals resulting from February’s devastating earthquakes put Erdoan in a tough spot ahead of the May 14 first round of voting . If no candidate wins 50% of the vote, the top two will face each other in a second round on May 28. If Erdoan loses a frustrating election, could he relaunch his recovery strategy, this time nationwide? It’s not just possible, says political consultancy Eurasia Group, our parent company. It is probable. A decisive result would be accepted by all parties. But if Erdoan loses by a fraction, hell will probably force another recovery. But knowing he would likely lose another free and fair election, he would also create a crisis to improve his re-election chances, according to EG Turkey’s research team. What could this crisis look like? EG predicts that a near defeat of Erdoan would prompt the president to demand the annulment of the results which the council could always refuse to grant, but also to call his supporters to the streets of Turkey’s biggest cities. We could see barricades of public buildings, including parliament, and police managing growing crowds of pro and anti-Erdoan protesters. Turkey’s military, which has suffered large-scale purges since the disintegration of a coup attempt against Erdoan in 2016, is reportedly trying to remain neutral, although its success may depend on the ability and willingness of the military. police to maintain order. The period leading up to a hypothetical new election could be dangerously unpredictable, although the opposition, according to Eurasia Group, would likely focus less on protests and more on beating the president by a more decisive margin, as in Istanbul there is. four years. Here is a footnote worth considering. Although Erdoan accepted the result of the restart in Istanbul in 2019, the winner of this race, Ekrem mamolu, was later charged with the crime of insulting the officials who canceled his initial victory by calling them fools. He was sentenced to prison and banned from politics, although he remains free pending the call. Critics say Erdoan wanted him banned because he feared he would make a good presidential contender. Erdoan never gives up, but neither does the opposition. If Kldarolu defeats him in the next election, he has pledged to make mamolu one of his vice presidents.

