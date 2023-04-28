Imran Khan will appear in Islamabad High Court today to hear 8 cases





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 28: Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, will appear in court in Islamabad on Friday for a hearing in eight separate cases, ARY News reported.

Tweeting about the hearing, Khan lashed out at the Pakistani government.

“Tomorrow I will appear before IHC on a most bizarre FIR, which now confirms that we are truly under the law of the jungle. The powerful and those who consider themselves above the law have filed an FIR against me to betrayal against Pak beak of “Tauheen -i-Dirty Harry” and “Tauheen-i-Psycopath”, tweeted Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader will appear in Islamabad court for the combined hearing in 8 cases.

Khan will leave for Islamabad from his residence in Zaman Park at 7am. According to PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a large number of PTI workers will accompany the former prime minister during his court appearance in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the PTI leader to contact the relevant forums for the cases registered against him in the federal capital.

The orders were passed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq while hearing a plea by Khan against his possible arrest.

The government lawyer informed IHC that Khan had been arrested in 29 cases in Islamabad.

The details were provided to the plaintiff by court order, ARY News reported.

“Imran Khan has not yet contacted the details of the cases in accordance with the law,” the government said, adding that it should have contacted the relevant authorities under the 2017 Information Act.

The IHC, after hearing the arguments of the government lawyer, rejected the appeal of the former prime minister and ordered him to contact the relevant forums regarding the details of the cases registered against him, reported ARY News.

Earlier, the High Court in Islamabad ordered the government to provide security for Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), noting that he was a former prime minister.

A written order to that effect was issued by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stating that the plea was filed by the PTI leader as a former prime minister.

