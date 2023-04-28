Donald Trump threatens to jump





article

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – Donald Trump is again threatening to skip a presidential debate.

The Republican former president said privately that a debate in August would be too soon, and that he would not participate, according to two people close to his concerns who insisted on anonymity to detail the private discussions. He also stepped up his public complaints this week, suggesting in interviews and social media posts that his polls are so high he has no reason to compete with the rest of the field.

“I see everyone talking about the Republican debates, but no one got my approval, or the approval of the Trump campaign, before announcing them,” Trump said in a post on his social media network on Tuesday. .

The emerging spat is a glimpse of the potential tension that could arise as the Republican National Committee struggles to oversee an open and competitive primary process while Trump aims to establish himself as the undisputed leader of the party that does not need not engage in such traditions. It’s an echo of his previous campaigns when he often dangled the potential to skip debates – and sometimes followed up with the threat. In the process, he kept the spotlight on himself and turned the GOP establishment and the news media into a foil that resonated with the party base.

For now, the RNC is continuing the debate, which is set to be held in Milwaukee and air on Fox News, a network that has an bottom-up relationship with Trump. In an interview Wednesday on Fox, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked about Trump’s public complaints about the RNC’s debate plans and whether she had spoken to him about her concerns.

“I talk to President Trump all the time,” McDaniel said. “We spoke to all potential candidates. We let them know the schedule. We announced the proceedings.”

“But every campaign and every candidate is going to have to make a decision,” she continued. “He’s going to have to make that decision. I think he will.”

Trump, whose political arc has been defined by unprecedented behavior and avoidance standards he disagrees with, has skipped debates before. In 2016, Trump skipped the final GOP presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses and held his own campaign event instead. In 2020, Trump pulled out of the second election debate against Joe Biden after the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates sought to make it a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Every time Trump skipped a debate, he took part in another event that aimed to draw in the audience, a playbook he would likely follow again this year.

(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers and have hostile networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA anchors who hate to ask the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to vilification and abuse?” he wrote on his social media platform this week.

While many Fox News hosts have boosted Trump over the years, the network incurred the ire of him and his supporters when in 2020 he accurately labeled Biden, a Democrat, as the winner of the race. in Arizona, an early sign that Trump would continue. lose the election. The network began to focus less on the former president in 2022 and did not deliver his full speech in November announcing he was running for the White House again. In what was considered a “soft ban” by the network, Fox News had no live interviews with Trump from late September 2022 through late March 2023.

Private text messages revealed in an election tech company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox showed host Tucker Carlson, who was fired on Monday, disparaging Trump. The relationship appeared to be improving, at least publicly, as Carlson interviewed Trump earlier this month. Trump told conservative newspaper Newsmax this week that he was “shocked” by Carlson’s departure.

In an interview Wednesday with WABC radio in New York, Trump said many people ask him why he would debate when Republican primary polls showed him with a massive lead over his closest potential challenger, the governor of Florida. Ron DeSantis.

“People don’t argue when they have these massive leads,” he said.

Trump also complained about the choice of venue for the second debate, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Although the library has hosted Republican presidential debates in the past, including a 2015 debate in which Trump participated, the former president complains that Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, is the chairman of the board. of the foundation.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The RNC is currently considering requiring debate participants to meet new thresholds showing broad support among donors and in polls to make the scene, as well as signing a pledge to support the GOP presidential candidate.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who officially kicked off his campaign on Wednesday and called on Trump to quit the race to resolve his legal issues, said he was concerned about a loyalty pledge and is discussing it with the RNC.

GOP debate participants may also be asked to sign a pledge to avoid participating in any general election debate organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized general election debates for more than three decades, but that Republicans view it as biased against them.

Trump has hinted that he might skip that pledge as well, saying in his radio interview Wednesday that when it comes to a general election debate, “you really have an obligation to do that.”

